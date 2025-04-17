China ships final set of 'Artificial Sun' key components

Thursday April 17, 2025 4:43 PM , ummid.com News Network

[ITER Headquarters (File image)]

Hefei: China has completed and shipped the final set of Correction Coil In-Cryostat Feeder components to the site of ITER (International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor) the project underway in southern France which is popularly known as 'Artificial Sun'.

The development signifies that all the super-large components needed for ITER's magnet feeder system have now been successfully developed, its developer said.

The ITER magnet feeder system was developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Institute of Plasma Physics (ASIPP), and it is known as the "lifeline" of the ITER magnet system.

Its largest component, the Correction Coil In-Cryostat Feeder, comprises nine sets built as half-ring structures measuring 16 metres in diameter and 3 metres in height, UAE based WAM news agency said.

About ITER Project

The ITER project aims to prove that fusion power can be produced on a commercial scale and is sustainable.

ITER, the world's largest experimental fusion facility, is being built in Saint-Paul-les-Durance, some 35 km north of Aix-en-Provence in southern France.

India is one of the seven partners (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia, the US, and Europe) both in-kind and in-cash, in a first-of-a-kind global collaboration.

According to Lu Kun, Deputy Director of ASIPP, the magnet feeder system is crucial to ITER. It provides energy and cooling media to the fusion reactor magnets, sends back critical control signals, and also acts as a discharge channel to safely release stored magnet energy.

Independently manufactured and tested by ASIPP, the system is the most complex of China's ITER procurement packages, consisting of a total of 31 sets, with a total weight of about 1,600 tonnes, Lu added.

Song Yuntao, Vice President of the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science and Director of ASIPP, noted that over the past 20 years, ASIPP has built stable collaborative relationships with more than 140 research institutions across over 50 countries, assisting many emerging countries in developing their own fusion research programmes and facilities, according to WAM.

The project aims to complete through first plasma in 2025, a key milestone toward full fusion power by 2035.

