Early Signs and Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Here's a brief of the earliest signs that might signal Rheumatoid Arthritis, so you can catch it early and act on it

Thursday April 17, 2025 2:11 PM , ummid.com News Network

If you have Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), you'll start feeling as if you're just a little more tired than usual, or as if you are exhausted during the day. A few twinges here, a little swelling there—it doesn't seem that serious. But those small symptoms might be initial signs of something more.

I still recall when I first started observing the changes in my body. It began as a stiff sensation in my fingers when I woke up—something I dismissed as usual.

With time, I realized these symptoms weren't disappearing; they were becoming part of my daily life. If you find yourself in the same situation, here's a brief of the earliest signs that might signal RA, so you can catch it early and act on it.

Fatigue That Won't Go Away

Ongoing fatigue is one of the first and most frequent symptoms of RA. We all feel tired now and then, but this kind of fatigue is different—it's chronic, usually doesn't improve with rest, and can impact your emotional and mental health.

You might feel drained, uninterested in things you usually like, or not yourself. In some cases, medications like saaz ds may be prescribed as part of the treatment plan.

Fatigue usually occurs before there is any joint inflammation or pain, so it's easy to write off. But if it persists for weeks, it may be time to investigate further.

Morning Stiffness and Joint Discomfort

Morning stiffness is also an identifying feature of early RA. This type of stiffness lasts more than an hour and can help with movement.

If your joints feel stiff on waking up in the mornings, particularly the fingers, wrists, or knees, it's definitely something to speak to your physician about.

Saaz ds Tablet is commonly prescribed for inflammatory diseases to control these symptoms. It did knock down the swelling and provide some relief, but it also made me realise just how systemic RA really is.

Swollen and Warm Joints

Inflammation is the body's response to a perceived attack, but in autoimmune diseases such as RA, inflammation is chronic and misplaced.

One of the first visible symptoms is swelling in the small joints of the fingers and toes. These joints can be tender, warm to the touch, or puffy.

This inflammation isn't necessarily painful at first, but it's usually symmetrical, meaning it happens on both sides of the body. For example, both wrists or both knees may be involved. This pattern is one of the hints physicians check for when they suspect RA.

Joint Redness and Decreased Range of Motion

Redness in the joint area can be accompanied by swelling and heat. It's an indication that the inflammation is not superficial and that the joint lining is inflamed. Eventually, if not treated, this can start to limit the range of motion in those joints.

You may also find it hard to hold or perform simple functions such as unscrewing a jar. These are not indications of ageing—they may be your body's way of telling you that RA is forming.

Fever and General Malaise

Even though not everyone has it, individuals with early RA may have low-grade fever and a general feeling of illness.

That flu-like symptom, which many ignore, is really a reaction to the underlying inflammation in your body.

It's simple to attribute it to the weather or a virus, but when the fever is mild and ongoing—and particularly when accompanied by fatigue and joint pain—it may indicate something more.

Numbness and Tingling in the Hands

One of the first warning signs usually overlooked is numbness or tingling in fingers and hands. This is due to inflammation that compresses nerves, for example, in carpal tunnel syndrome.

You will feel like your hand has "fallen asleep," but this occurs more often or persists longer than it should.

This type of nerve involvement is typical in RA and tends to be misdiagnosed as something else unless taken into account in the complete picture of symptoms.

Eye and Mouth Dryness

RA isn’t just limited to joints. It’s a systemic disease which can affect other parts of your body too.

Dry eyes and dry mouth are common early signs, especially in cases where RA overlaps with conditions like Sjögren’s syndrome.

If you’re using more eye drops or constantly reaching for water because your mouth feels parched, take note—it might not just be dehydration or screen time.

Mood Changes

All that chronic fatigue, pain, and inability to complete even the simplest of tasks can quietly erode your mental well-being.

It's essential to acknowledge these changes and realise that they're a part of the disease, not an indication of weakness or laziness.

Listening to Your Body and Seeking Help

The problem with RA is that its initial symptoms are simple to overlook. Often, individuals go months—or even years—before being diagnosed. That is why it is important to heed your body and monitor for patterns or consistent changes. The sooner you detect it, the better it can be controlled.

Treatment options differ and can include medications such as saaz ds, physical therapy, diet changes, and even stress management.

Each person's experience with RA is slightly unique, but recognising the signs is always the beginning of improved control and a more comfortable existence.

Takeaway

If any of the symptoms listed above are familiar, you're not alone. I can attest to how confusing, frustrating, and exhausting the initial stages of rheumatoid arthritis are. But getting it early really does make a difference.

Don't be shy about talking to your doctor, having the tests, and beginning to develop a plan that suits you.

