Maha Direct 2nd Yr Engg 2025 Round 1 Allotment - Direct Link

Maharashtra Direct Second Year Egineering CAP Round 1 Allotment 2025: Maharashtra CET Cell is set to release today i.e. Tuesday August 05, 2025 on its official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in Provisional Allotment Result of CAP Round I of candidates who have registered for admission in Direct 2nd Year Engineering and Technology (BE and B Tech) courses for the year 2025-26.
Maharashtra CET Cell had released DSE 2025 Provisional Merit List on July 23, 2025, and DSE 25 Final Merit List and Seat Matrix i.e. details of vacant seats on July 29 and July 31, 2025 respectively.
Following the release of Seat Matrix and Final Merit List, candidates were asked to submit college options and preferences from August 01 to 03, 2025.
Candidates should note that DSE 2025 Allotment Result will be released today based on options and choices submitted by them.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell has confirmed date of release of DSE 2025 CAP Round 1 result. It has not mentioned any specific time. As per previous records however, DSE CAP Round 1 result will be published any time by today evening.
Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSE 2025 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. / B Tech), started through the official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in on July 04, 2025.
After publication of DSE Final Merit List on July 29, the admission process moved to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the Final Merit List were asked to fill College Choice and Option Form.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell had published DSE 2025 Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Final Merit List.
Candidates were advised to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2025 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.
Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.
Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic