Maha Direct 2nd-yr Engineering Admission 2025 Starts

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2025: Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSE 2025 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. / B Tech), has started through the official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in.
Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Engineering/Technology courses for the year 2025-26 should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell started the DSE 2025 Counselling from Friday July 04, 2025 with registration of students.
The last date of online registration and application is July 15, 2025, as per the DSE 2025 Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.
Candidates should note that they can select E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Mode of document verification. E-Scrutiny Mode is new service started from this year.
Candidates who have selected E-Scrutiny Mode for document verification shall fill online application form and scan original document and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere.
Such candidate need not have to visit to EScrutiny Center for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the E Scrutiny Center through eScrutiny Mode.
Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering/Technology (BE/BTech - DSE 2025) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2025.
Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Courses or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year BE/BTech admission.
Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.
