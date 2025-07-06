Maha Direct 2nd-yr Engineering Admission 2025 Starts

Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year BE / BTech courses (DSE 2025) for 2025-26 should note that the Online Registration started on Friday July 04, 2025

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2025: Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSE 2025 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. / B Tech), has started through the official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in.

Students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Engineering/Technology courses for the year 2025-26 should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell started the DSE 2025 Counselling from Friday July 04, 2025 with registration of students.

The last date of online registration and application is July 15, 2025, as per the DSE 2025 Counselling Schedule released by the Maharashtra CET Cell.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 04 to 15, 2025 .

. Date and schedule of document verification: July 05 to 16, 2025

Display of DSE 2025 Provisional Merit List: July 18, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 19 to 21, 2025

Display of DSE25 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 23, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 25 CAP Round I: Will be notified later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year DSE 25 CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of DSE 2025 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Steps to apply for Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2025

Click here to go to the official website: " dse2025.mahacet.org.in ".

". Click on "New Registration".

Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.

Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.

Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Candidates should note that they can select E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Mode of document verification. E-Scrutiny Mode is new service started from this year.

E-Scrutiny Mode

Candidates who have selected E-Scrutiny Mode for document verification shall fill online application form and scan original document and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere.

Such candidate need not have to visit to EScrutiny Center for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the E Scrutiny Center through eScrutiny Mode.

Maharashtra MHT CET Counselling for Direct 2nd Year Admission in Engineering/Technology (BE/BTech - DSE 2025) started after MHT CET result that was declared on June 16, 2025 .

Candidates passing Polytechnic Diploma in Engineering Courses or selected course in BSc with approved subjects are eligible for admission in Direct Second Year BE/BTech admission.

Candidates can also refer Provisional Seat Matrix for the Academic Year 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-2023 and CAP round-wise cut off of previous year on the official website.



