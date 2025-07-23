MAH Direct 2nd Yr Engg 2025 Merit List: Steps, Link to Check



Candidates should note that DSE 2025 Merit List released today will be Provisional. Display of DSE Final Merit List of candidates applying for Direct 2nd Yr Engineering 2025 Admission will be on July 29, 2025

Wednesday July 23, 2025 1:02 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday July 23, 2025 on its official website dse25.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech) for the academic year 2025-26.

After the release of Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on July 26, 2025 if they find any error in their personal or academic details.

DSE 2025 Final Merit List Date

The CET Cell will release Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates, according to Maharashtra CET Cell Direct Second Year Engineering Counselling Schedule 2024.

Candidates should note that the Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSE 2025 admission will be published on July 29, 2025.

Steps to check Direct 2nd Year Engineering Merit List 2025

Go to the official website: " dse2025.mahacet.org.in "

" Click on "DSE BE/BTech Provisional Merit List" on the Home Page.

Enter your Application ID starting with DSE25 and Date of Birth.

Click on Submit button to check your name and position.

Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Engineering Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 04 to 19, 2025 (Extended from July 15 to 19).

Date and schedule of document verification: July 05 to 19, 2025

Display of DSE 2025 Provisional Merit List: July 23, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 24 to 26, 2025

Display of DSE25 Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website: July 29, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be notified later

Display of Provisional Allotment of DSE 25 CAP Round I: Will be notified later.

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for Direct 2nd year DSE 25 CAP Round II : Will be notified later

Display of DSE 2025 Provisional Allotment of CAP Round II: Will be notified later

Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSE 2025 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. / B Tech), started through the official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in on July 04, 2025 .

After publication of DSE Final Merit List on July 29, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the Final Merit List will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish DSE 2025 Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Final Merit List.

Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2025 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.

