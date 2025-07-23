MAH Direct 2nd Yr Engg 2025 Merit List: Steps, Link to Check

Maharashtra CET Cell Direct 2nd Year Engineering (DSE) Admission 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Tuesday July 23, 2025 on its official website dse25.mahacet.org.in Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E and B.Tech) for the academic year 2025-26.
Candidates should note that the DSE Merit List released today will be Provisional.
After the release of Provisional Merit List today, candidates can raise objection up to 05:00 pm on July 26, 2025 if they find any error in their personal or academic details.
The CET Cell will release Final Merit List after addressing the grievances of the candidates, according to Maharashtra CET Cell Direct Second Year Engineering Counselling Schedule 2024.
Candidates should note that the Final Merit List of candidates applying for DSE 2025 admission will be published on July 29, 2025.
Online registration for the students seeking admission in DSE 2025 - Direct Second Year Full Time Under Graduate Course in Engineering (B.E. / B Tech), started through the official website dse2025.mahacet.org.in on July 04, 2025.
After publication of DSE Final Merit List on July 29, the admission process will move to the next stage when candidates whose names appear in the Final Merit List will be required to fill College Choice and Option Form.
Candidates should note that the CET Cell will publish DSE 2025 Seat Matrix giving details of vacant seats in various colleges after publishing the Final Merit List.
Candidates are required to read carefully the Seat Matrix before submitting DSE 2025 Option Form. This is important as allotment of seats will be done based on options submitted by the candidates.
