‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’ release suspended



So, finally the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the release of the film ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’

Friday August 8, 2025 11:05 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[A still from the film "Khalid Ka Shivaji" (Screen grab)]

Mumbai: So, finally the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has suspended the release of the film "Khalid Ka Shivaji".

The Marathi film on a Muslim boy’s understanding of Maratha warrior Shivaji was slated for a release today i.e. Friday August 08, 2025.

The film’s release, however, has been suspended following the ministry’s order under Sec 6(2) of the Cinematograph Act, 1952.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting put on hold the release of the film “Khalid Ka Shivaji” following the concerns raised by the government of Maharashtra.

Trailer: Khalid Ka Shivaji

The government of Maharashtra in its letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has raised its concerns “over historical inaccuracies” in the film and the “potential impact on public order and cultural sentiments" in the state during the forthcoming festive season.

“… after considering the representations and submissions made by all parties, and upon examination of the content and the potential implications for public order, the committee has opined that the public exhibition of the film at this juncture may not be conductive maintaining communal harmony and public tranquility, especially during a sensitive festive period”, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in its order dated August 07, 2025.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (2) of Section 6 of the Cinematograph Act, 1952, the Central Government, being satisfied that it is necessary to do so in public interest, hereby orders that the certificate granted to the film “Khalid Ka Shivaji” be suspended for a period of one month from the date of this order”, the order signed by Santosh Kumar Maurya, Under Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting said.

The Maharashtra government also said the film will be removed from Cannes Film Festival listings. Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said an expert committee had recommended that the film be sent to the Cannes Festival, but the recommendation was later withdrawn.

Directed by Raj Pritam More, Khalid Ka Shivaji follows the journey of a Muslim boy who is mocked by classmates for being a Muslim. Later in the film, he seeks inspiration from the 17th-century Maratha warrior.

The objections on Khalid Ka Shivaji were raised based on the film’s trailer which has some dialogues like “35% of Shivaji Maharaj’s force constituted of Muslims” and “11 of Shivaji Maharaj’s bodyguards were Muslims”. The film also highlights the mosque built by Shivaji in Raigad for his Muslim soldiers. The film has also touched on the issues like ban on Muslim women from visting mosques for prayers.

Protests by Right Wing

The Maharashtra government, through a letter written by Maharashtra Culture Secretary Kiran Kulkarni on August 06, 2025, approached the I&B Ministry amid claims by some right-wing organisations that the film distorts the history of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, according to PTI.

The news agency said the Maharashtra government had received a written complaint on August 5 from right-wing activist Nilesh Bhise, who, after viewing the film’s trailer, alleged that certain dialogues were factually incorrect and likely to hurt public sentiments.

To further put pressure on the government, some members of a right wing Hindu group had two days ago created ruckus when Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis started his address at an official function two days ago.

Interesting, allegations of distortion in history was raised in case of Chhaava – another film related to Shivaji and his son Sambhaji but which portrayed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’s negative and violent image.

The film released in February this year was declared tax free in the BJP ruled states, and was extensively promoted by PM Modi, CM Fadnavis and other BJP leaders.

“Ridiculous, Condemnable”

Meanwhile, State Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticised the BJP-led Mahayuti government for seeking to block the film’s release based merely on its trailer and “without any genuine understanding” of its content.

He alleged that the move was driven by pressure from right-wing groups and aligned with the BJP’s divisive ideology.

“Once again, it becomes evident that the BJP is intent on portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj solely as an icon of Hindutvawad — a narrow, bigoted, and conservative image that is factually incorrect,” Sawant said, as quoted by PTI.

He described the move as a “ridiculous and condemnable attempt to diminish the towering stature of Shivaji Maharaj” and a disservice to the progressive, inclusive ideology exemplified by his life.

“Why can’t Maharaj be Khalid’s hero? Why is the BJP so disturbed if Muslims identify with the values of Shivaji Maharaj?” Sawant asked.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic