Chhava, Aurangzeb and Communal Historiography

Chhaava, Aurangzeb and Communal Historiography

The film Chhaava selectively picks up few incidents from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life and projects the cruel and anti Hindu nature of Aurangzeb

As Communal hate is on the rise through the use of History on political battle grounds, new dimensions are being added up to this during the last few years. Apart from the propaganda and indoctrination through RSS Shakha, social media, IT cell of the BJP, the mainstream media, particularly many TV channels, and now many films have been added up to the prevailing misconceptions among the society.

Propaganda Movies

In the recent past Kerala Story , Kashmir files have gripped the society in the mania of hate. There have been other not so successful films like Swatantraveer Savarkar, 72 Hurain, Samrat Prithviraj to name a few.

Now, Maharashtra in particular and country as a whole, film called Chhava running packed houses, is taking the hate a few notches up. This film is not a historical film. It is based on the novel Chhava by Shivaji Samant. Already, the filmmakers has to apologise for inaccuracies in the film.

The film Chhaava selectively picks up few incidents from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj’s life and projects the cruel and anti Hindu nature of Aurangzeb. In the 126 Minute film; good 40 Minutes are devoted to the torture of Sambahji Maharaj, this part is where the filmmaker may have taken a lot of liberty of a fiction writer. The whole narrative is set in the presentation of medieval history as noble Hindu Kings versus the evil Muslim kings.

About Sambhaji Maharaj

Sambhaji Maharaj was the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. As Shivaji set up his kingdom, he had his officers who were Muslims also. Maulana Haider Ali was his confidential secretary and there were 12 Generals in his army who were Muslims, Siddi Sambal, Ibrahim Gardi, and Daulat Khan to name the few. When he confronted Afzal Khan, he was advised to carry iron claws, which were given to him by his subordinate Rutom-E-Zamaan. After Killing Afzal Khan, the latter’s secretary Krishnanji Bhaskar Kulkarni tried to attack Shivaji.

From Aurangzeb’s side Raja Jaisingh led the army to attack Shivaji. Shivaji was made to appear in Aurangzeb’s Court and later imprisoned. The person who helped him escape was a Muslim Prince, Madari Mehtar.

The Hindutva progenitors Savarkar and Golwalkar, raise questions about Sambhaji’s character, wine and women. For this, he was imprisoned by Shivaji in Panhala Forte. Later, Sambhaji did ally with Aurangzeb in his battle against Shivaji. Sambhaji also allied with Aurangzeb in his battle against Aadil Shah of Bijapur.

In the battle of succession after Shivaji, Sambhaji’s half brother Rajaram (son of Shivaji’s another wife Soyrabai) tried to poison him. As the conspiracy was unearthed, Sambhaji got many Hindu officers killed. In the battle against Sambhaji, Aurangzeb had sent his general Rathod to fight against him. Once Sambhaji was captured he was humiliated and subjected to torture, which has been presented in a blown up fashion.

Battle of Kingdoms

On the pretext of this film, many understandings against Aurangzeb have been projected still further. He is shown to be very cruel as he dealt with his opponents. It is not a question of whataboutary but an attempt to understand the pattern of Kingdoms.

Many Kings inflicted cruelties on enemies’ with gay abandon. Historian Ruchika Sharma tells us that when Chola Kings defeated Chalukya’s army, they beheaded Chalukya’s General Samudraraj and cut the nose of his beautiful daughter.

Ashok’s Kalinga battle is known for the worst type of brutalities. The ways of Kings against their enemies was atrocious and cannot be judged by today’s standards. As such what will we say when bulldozers raze to ground the houses of those who happen to be Muslims for the crimes not tried in Court of law?

What will we say that one Hindu king had a fort on the top of a hill, where those conspiring against the King were thrown deep down in the deep valley with his feet and hands tied? Bal Samant in his book describes the atrocities done by Shivaji’s army while plundering Surat. Army and atrocities were closely associated; cruelty against enemies is condemnable but was not unusual.

When Sambhaji’s Marathas attacked Goa, a Portuguese account (cited by historian Jadunath Sarkar) says, “up to now nowhere else in India has such barbarity been seen…” While such atrocity narratives have to be treated carefully, what it shows is that violence was pervasive, even if its degrees varied.

Was Aurangzeb anti Hindu?

One can say that Aurangzeb was neither Akbar nor Dara Shukoh. He was orthodox and did not welcome Hindus and Non Sunni sects of Islam at one level. At another level, he was a master of alliances as he had a number Hindu officers in his administration. As Prof Athar Ali points out Aurangzeb had the highest number of Hindu officers in his administration (33%).

He did destroy some temples to be sure, but he also gave donations to many temples, like Kamakhya Devi (Guwahati), Mahakaleshar (Ujjain), Chitrkut Balaji and Lord Krishna in Vrindavan. Even Shivaj used to give donations to a Sufi dargah of Hazrat baba Bahut thorwale. To humiliate the enemy victor kings used to destroy the particular place of worship associated with that king. Richard Eaton (Frontline December- January 1996). Now the communal historians are making merry by selectively picking up temple destruction by Muslim Kings and hiding the donations to Hindu temples by them.

Aurangzeb did impose Jazia after 22 years of his rule; it was exempted for Brahmins, disabled and women. It was not a means of conversion as it was a property like tax and was 1.25% while Zakat which was paid by Muslims was 2.5%. As far as torture of Sikh Gurus, it was wrong, but the underlying reason was the power struggle between Sikh Gurus and Mughal Administration.

The communal historians are working overtime to dig the sources and pick up the incidents without referring to the overall context of the period of Kingdoms. In the account of Kings, they did use religion to inspire their armies to fight the enemy. Hindu Rajas used Dharmayuddh and Muslim kings used Jihad.

The right wing historian’s selective sources may be apt but their framework is restricted by the communal narrative, which sees kings in the light of their religion and not that Kings were ruling for power and wealth. Religion was incidental if at all in their goal of expansion of their kingdoms/empires. These are giving a good booster to divisive politics, the major threat to the Indian Constitution.

