'Mahadevapura Model of Vote Chori’ in Over 100 LS Seats: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi Saturday August 9, 2025 dropped another video claiming the party believed ‘Mahadevapura Model of Vote Chori (Vote Theft)’ was replicated in over 100 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 General Elections.

“... Now I am 100% sure that there are more than 100 such seats in India where Mahadevapura model of Vote Chori was replicated”, Rahul said in the video presentation.

“And remember, if the BJP had won 10-15 seats less than it won in the 2024 LS Elections then Narendra Modi would not have been the Prime Minister today”, Rahul said.

"Mahadevapura Model of Vote Chori"

In little over 8 minute video, Rahul summarized, what he called, Mahadevapura model of Vote Chori, the detailed analysis of which he had shared with the media on Thursday August 07, 2025 .

Mahadevapura is one of the seven assembly constituencies of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat. The Congress had won in all the 6 assembly seats but trailed behind the BJP by 1,14,046 votes in Mahadevapura. The result was the party lost the Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat to the BJP by 32,707 seats.

Rahul said the Congress Party had formed a team of experts, which after a thorough investigation and analysis of data provided by the Election Commission, found 1,00,250 fraudulent votes in Mahadevapura.

“Evidence of Manipulation”

In his new video, Rahul Gandhi said the Congress Party was sure of its victory in Uttarakhand assembly elections, but lost.

"It was impossible that no one voted in polling booths where thousands had turned up for my road show", Rahul said.

“After that, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh results... It was then that we realised something wrong is definitely happening”, he added.

Rahul also shared how the Party lost in Madhya Pradesh despite massive anti-incumbency against the BJP.

"In 2018 Madhya Pradesh elections, we had won... But in 2023 we lost... Our government was stolen.... During Bharat Jodo Yatar I noticed massive anti-incumbency... Despite this we lost... Impossible... It can't happen...” Rahul said.

Watch Video

Giving the example of Maharashtra, Rahul gave the details of how new voters were added ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

“Then Maharashtra where first time we got the evidence when between the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections new voters were added... (and) Wherever these new voters were added, the votes went to the BJP”, Rahul Gandhi claimed.

Rahul said after the Maharashtra elections the opposition parties requested the Election Commission to provide them the video recordings and voter lists.

“The Election Commission refused... The EC refusal led to the doubt that it is helping the BJP to win the elections...”, Rahul claimed.

“Why the EC does not provide us the digital data? It is because if the digital data is provided, then the entire country will know the truth about the Election Commission”, Rahul said.

Rahul said after they failed to get the digital data and CCTV footage from the Election Commission, the Party formed a team of experts and asked it to investigate if the cheating had been done, and if yes, how?

Rahul Gandhi, based on the analysis of EC data, claimed that unbelievable number of voters, in one case 80, had single address in Mahadevapura assembly seat.

Interestingly, something similar is also reported from Bihar where the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of voter lists is underway. According to some reports, some 250 voters have a single address in house number marked as 27 in Muzaffarpur.

Meanwhile, the state election officers in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have dismissed the claims of Rahul Gandhi as false. When asked, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi hit back at the CEOs and asked how can they say this without any investigation.

"How do they know it is wrong.. Have they done any investigation? The evidence is in front of them.. How can they say it is wrong unless they investigate it?” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra told reporters outside the Parliament.

