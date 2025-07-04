Hasty, Arbitrary: Jamiat slams voter list revision in Bihar

Jamiat Ulama i Hind, one of the largest representative bodies of Indian Muslims, said the decision to revise the voter lists in Bihar is hasty and arbitrary, and must be withdrawn immediately

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama i Hind, one of the largest representative bodies of Indian Muslims, said the decision to revise the voter lists in Bihar is hasty and arbitrary, and must be withdrawn immediately.

In a statement released for media, Maulana Mahmood Madani, President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind warned that the government’s hasty and unclear process — based on arbitrary and one-sided instructions, could disenfranchise millions of citizens, particularly migrant workers, minorities, and marginalized communities, by depriving them of their fundamental right to vote.

Maulana Mahmood Madani also called the ongoing special revision of the voter list in Bihar “a threat to constitutional rights and electoral fairness”.

"Impractical Task"

Maulana Madani questioned the practicality of verifying the identities of over eight crore voters within a single month.

He also objected to the requirement that individuals born after July 1, 1987, must submit documents from at least one parent, and those born after 2004 must provide documents from both parents.

“If this is not an NRC (National Register of Citizens), then why are NRC-style procedures being enforced?” he asked.

He warned that, as seen in Assam, thousands of women — especially those lacking formal education or proper documentation, would be disproportionately affected, as they often do not possess proof of parental linkage.

He reiterated that the right to vote is a fundamental democratic entitlement under Article 326 of the Indian Constitution.

“Any attempt to curtail this right violates the spirit of the Constitution and strikes at the heart of India’s democratic and social fabric”, Maulana Madani said.

"Trust of minorities under threat"

Given the grave implications, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind urged the Election Commission of India to immediately withdraw the directive issued under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process.

“The Commission must adopt a reasonable and inclusive timeline, and ensure that voter registration follows standard procedures — without resorting to excessive documentation demands”, the Jamiat said.

“Furthermore, migrant workers should not be excluded from the rolls. Instead, proactive measures must be taken to protect and facilitate their voting rights”, the Jamiat said.

“If the right to vote is denied, it is not just electoral injustice — it is the erasure of identity, rights, and the future of citizens”, Maulana Madani said.

He cautioned that if state institutions act with bias or discrimination, the trust of minorities, migrants, and the poor in the electoral system—and the democratic framework as a whole—will be deeply shaken.

"Confusion Compounded"

Talking to ummid.com Syed Ali Mujtaba – Bihar born journalist and author who is currently working in Chennai and visiting his hometown, said situation in the state is intimidating and confusing for local residents.

“New voters ID card is being prepared. Aadhaar is rejected as ID proof so is the old voter ID cards. Confusion is prevailing to make the new voters card”, he said.

“Married women are asked to provide proof of their pre-marriage residence. Villagers are asked for passport and property documents. It’s only confusion compounded”, he said.

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Bihar announced barely few months before the 2025 state elections has also been opposed by Congress and other political parties.

The opposition parties in a meeting with the Election Commissioner two days ago had warned that the enormity of the task, the short duration, and the strict criteria for verification could result in the wrongful exclusion of lakhs of voters.

