Where is Ex-VP Dhankar? Kapil Sibal Rings Alarm Bells



Saturday August 9, 2025 9:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP and Senior Advocate, Kapil Sibal, has expressed ‘serious concerns’ as former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar remains incommunicado since July 22, 2025.

Talking to media, Kapil Sibal said Dhankar defended the government till he resigned as Vice President. But now, it appeared, the opposition will have to ensure his protection.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned as Vice-President on July 21, 2025 in a surprise move. He resigned from his post two years before his term was to end on August 10, 2027.

"Lapataa Vice President"

Dhankar has not been seen in public since resigning as Vice President. Kapil Sibal said a day after he tendered his resignation, he dialed him at his residence.

“His Personal Secretary picked up the phone and said Dhankar is resting. But now nobody even answers the phone calls”, Sibal said.

“We have heard about ‘Lapataa Ladies… But this is the first time we hear about ‘Lapataa Vice President’…” Sibal said.

"Habeas Corpus Writ?"

Kapil Said he had also spoken with other political leaders. They too said they were unable to contact the former Vice President.

“What to do now? Should we file a habeas corpus petition?” Sibal asked.

Habeas corpus is a legal action or writ that requires a person be brought before a court or judge, especially to decide whether their imprisonment or detention is lawful.

Kapil Sibal asked the Union Home Minister to clear the air regarding the safety of the Former Vice President.

“The Home Ministry might be aware about his whereabouts. (Therefore) Home Minister Amit Shah must issue a statement to clear the air. Especially because we all know he (Dhankar) was unwell”, Sibal said.

Sibal also he is worried because Dhankar is not at his official residence and there is no information about his current location.

"The Home Minister should inform us where he is so that we can go and meet him", Sibal said.

"India is a democratic country and public has the right to get information about this", he added.

"This is also important because nothing like this has ever happened in the history of India", Sibal said.

"Is Dhankar Safe?"

Sibal had raised the similar concerns about the “Missing Vice President” in a social media post earlier in the day.

“Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar… Can we be informed: Where is he?

“Is he safe?

“Why is he incommunicado?

“Amit Shah ji should know!

“He was our Vice President… The country should be worried! (sic)” Sibal wrote on social media platform X.

