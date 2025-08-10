2025 King Abdulaziz Quran Contest: Final Rounds Begin in Makkah



The King Abdulaziz Quran Competition for Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of Holy Quran is held annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance

Sunday August 10, 2025

Makkah: The final rounds of the 45th King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorizing, Reciting, and Interpreting the Holy Quran commenced started in Makkah Saturday August 09, 2025.

The 2025 King Abdulaziz International Quran Competition began with the judging committee, or jury, listening to 14 contestants from 13 countries Saturday.

The participants, representing nations including Chad, Mali, Palestine, Kenya, Kuwait, and Switzerland, competed across the competition’s five categories.

The competition is divided into five categories:

Memorization of the entire Holy Qur’an, with accurate recitation and intonation following the seven rules of recitation Memorization of the Qur’an along with interpretation of its terms Memorization of 15 juz (parts) of the Qur’an with proper recitation and intonation Memorization of five juz with correct recitation and intonation A category for shorter lengths of memorization with corresponding recitation and intonation requirements.

The judging committee will continue hearing recitations from the remaining contestants tomorrow as part of the ongoing event at the Grand Mosque in Makkah.

The 44th edition of the King Abdulaziz International Competition for Memorization, Recitation, and Interpretation of Holy Quran was also held with the same schedule. Saudi National, Saad bin Ibrahim bin Hamd had won the top prize of the 2024 Makkah Quran Contest .

