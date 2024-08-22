Saudi National wins SAR 500,000 at 44th King Abdulaziz Quran Contest Makkah

Saudi National, Saad bin Ibrahim bin Hamd has won the top prize at the 44th Edition of the King Abdulaziz International Holy Quran Competition or 2024 Makkah Quran Contest for Memorization, Recital and Explanation held at the Grand Mosque

Makkah al Mukarramah: Saudi National, Saad bin Ibrahim bin Hamd has won the top prize at the 44th Edition of the King Abdulaziz International Holy Quran Competition or 2024 Makkah Quran Contest for Memorization, Recital and Explanation held at the Grand Mosque.

At a glittering ceremony held at Makkah Grand Mosque after Isha prayers Wednesday, Saad was awarded a cash prize of 500,000 Saudi Riyals or SAR 0.5 million prize.

The prize distribution ceremony was attended by all Imams of Masjid al Haram Makkah and Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, along with other local and international dignitaries.

3 Top Winners

Saad won the top prize of the annual Quran Competition in the first category named Memorization of the entire Holy Qur’an, with accurate recitation and intonation following the seven rules of recitation.

The second prize of SAR 450,000 in the first category went to Nigerian national Nasir Ibrahim Muhammad, and the third prize of SAR 400,000 went to Ziya Talal Fatehi Ibrahim (Deyaa Talal Fatehi Ibrahim) of Jordan.

5 categories

The competition was divided into five categories:

Memorization of the entire Holy Qur’an, with accurate recitation and intonation following the seven rules of recitation

Memorization of the Qur’an along with interpretation of its terms

Memorization of 15 juz (parts) of the Qur’an with proper recitation and intonation

Memorization of five juz with correct recitation and intonation

A category for shorter lengths of memorization with corresponding recitation and intonation requirements.

Other winners

Among the winners of the Makkah Quran contest are also two Bangaldesh citizens - Anas bin Ateeque (1st prize of SAR 200,000 in 3rd category) and Muaz Mahmud (1st prize of SAR 150,00 in 4th category).

Some other winners are Htut Myat Oo of Myanmar (4th prize of SAR 50,000 in 5th category), Ach (Ahmed) Farhan of Indonesia (3rd prize of SAR 130,000 in 4th category), Obada Nouraldin Mohammed Rebhi Sultan of Palestine (2nd prize of SAR 140,000 in 4th category) and Ali Imran Abdullah of Australia (3rd prize of SAR 55,000 in 5th category).

Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony was held in the courtyards of the Makkah Grand Mosque immediately after the Isha prayer Wednesday Aug 21, 2024.



The King Abdulaziz Quran Competition is organized annually by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance.

A total of 174 contenders representing 123 countries participated in this edition held in 5 categories. This marked the most significant number of participating countries in the competition's history.

The final qualifiers of the 44th Holy Quran competition at the Makkah Grand Mosque was started at Masjid al Haram in Makkah August 10, 2024. It continued till August 15 when juries assessed and analysed the talent of the participants.

After the culmination of the final round of the Quran contest, all participants are visiting different historical places and places of religious importance including Masjid an Nabawi, King Fahd Glorious Qur'an Printing Complex and other monuments, historical mosques, and archaeological sites in Madinah in Madinah - The City of The Prophet (Peace be upon him).

The Quran contest participants, who are being hosted as the special guests of King Salman, were also taken for a special trip to Clock Tower in Makkah.

