Israel’s Gaza Takeover Plan and Egypt’s Gas Deal

Sunday August 10, 2025 6:31 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

[Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in New York (File Image: AVI OHAYON - GPO)]

Israeli Cabinet Approves Full-Scale Gaza Occupation Plan

In recent days, there had been growing speculation about Israel’s intention to take complete occupation of Gaza. On the night of Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presented a detailed and "phased plan" for a complete occupation of Gaza during a cabinet meeting.

The following morning, Friday, 8th August, the Israeli cabinet approved the plan after a nearly ten-hour-long session. The length and intensity of the meeting reflect deep divisions and internal dissent within the Israeli leadership, as well as the apparent fragility of the current government.

According to the plan, the Israeli military will move into areas of Gaza where it has not yet established full control particularly in central Gaza and key parts of Gaza City. The first phase involves forcing residents of Gaza City to evacuate southward, effectively clearing homes and areas. This would be followed by a complete military siege and targeted operations, aimed at asserting total occupation over the region.

It is important to note that during the war that began on 7th October 2023, Israeli occupying forces seized control of several parts of Gaza. However, in April 2024, it was claimed that Hamas’s military infrastructure had been dismantled, after which Israeli forces began to withdraw.

Currently, several key areas in central Gaza, such as the refugee camps of Al-Nuseirat, Al-Maghazi, Al-Bureij and Deir al-Balah remain outside Israeli control. Despite this, these areas have suffered large-scale destruction. According to Palestinian officials, the remaining unconquered territory constitutes only 10 to 15 percent of Gaza’s total land area.

Concerns from Israeli Chief of Staff

The Israeli military leadership has expressed serious concerns over the proposed operation. Chief of Staff has acknowledged that carrying out such an operation would require nearly 200,000 reserve soldiers; while many of whom have already been engaged in prolonged combat, potentially impacting their effectiveness. He emphasized that military force alone would not be sufficient for the plan’s success; a robust logistical and infrastructural foundation is also essential, something that is currently lacking.

Additionally, the Israeli chief of staff pointed out that ensuring emergency medical services and humanitarian aid for Gaza’s civilian population would present a major challenge, one that exceeds the current capabilities of the Israeli military. His statement can also be seen as a veiled admission that achieving complete success in this plan of occupation is far from guaranteed, and may even hint at the possibility of a future withdrawal.

A New Face of Colonialism in 21st Century

In today’s world, military occupation by powerful states over weaker nations is not only a blatant violation of international law; but also an affront to human rights and basic moral principles. The United Nations Charter emphasizes respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Yet, Israel’s current actions stand in clear defiance of these foundational norms. This occupation plan is, in essence, a pursuit of geopolitical dominance, cleverly masked as security policy, while also serving to obscure what many see as an ongoing campaign of ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

In the 21st century, such acts of aggression and control, justified under the guise of peace and security, represent a continuation of colonialist ideology, merely repackaged in modern terms. At a time when the global community is more interconnected than ever and universal standards of human rights have been established, such state-sponsored violence and terror cannot and should not be accepted.

Gas Deal Between Egypt and Israel Amid Ongoing Violence

Even as Israeli military actions continue, Egypt and Israel have reached an agreement on a $35 billion natural gas deal. Under the agreement, gas exports from Israel’s Leviathan gas field to Egypt will nearly triple by 2029.

Currently, Egypt receives around 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Leviathan, but this figure is set to rise to 12 billion cubic meters. In total, over the next 15 years, Israel will supply Egypt with approximately 130 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

That is roughly equivalent to Egypt’s two-year energy consumption. The deal also includes plans to lay new supply pipelines and drill two additional wells, requiring an investment of around $2.5 billion.

Public Outrage in Egypt Over the Deal

The deal was finalized at a time when public anger in Egypt toward Israel is at a boiling point. There is a widespread perception among Egyptians that their government has failed to adequately support the suffering civilians in Gaza. This growing public frustration and sense of helplessness show no signs of diminishing.

According to Middle East analysts, the war in Gaza has pushed Egypt-Israel relations to a historic low, sparking deep unease across various social and political circles within Egypt. The timing of the gas agreement has only intensified the perception that economic interests are being prioritized over humanitarian concerns.

Zionist Media Campaign Against the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar

While Egypt is moving forward with large-scale gas agreements with Israel, Israeli media has launched a targeted and hateful campaign against Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam and Chancellor of Al-Azhar University, one of the Muslim world’s most prestigious religious institutions.

Alarmingly, open calls for his assassination have been made. This backlash stems from a bold statement Sheikh al-Tayeb issued in July 2025, in which he called on governments and international bodies around the world to take immediate and effective action to stop the famine and genocide unfolding in Gaza. He unequivocally declared that any country or institution supplying weapons to Israel is complicit in the genocide.

Reportedly, due to diplomatic pressure, the statement was later removed from Al-Azhar’s website and officially withdrawn. Since then, Sheikh al-Tayeb has become a continuous target of incitement in Israeli media, with explicit death threats now being circulated. Disturbingly, Egypt’s top leadership has yet to issue any strong or meaningful response to this serious matter despite the expectation that the government should have condemned the threats and demanded accountability from the Israeli state.

Islamic Teachings and Moral Responsibility

The open incitement to assassinate a towering Egyptian religious figure like the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, coupled with nearly two years of relentless Israeli aggression against neighboring Palestine and now a formal plan for occupation of Gaza, makes Egypt’s gas deal with Israel deeply troubling from an Islamic perspective.

The Egyptian government's decision appears to run counter to foundational Islamic teachings. Rather than standing in solidarity with the oppressed in Gaza, the Egyptian state, through this historic energy agreement, is effectively aiding the very forces responsible for the siege and destruction. Such actions undermine the principles of unity and mutual support that are essential to the Muslim Ummah.

This course of action also contradicts a well-known Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWS), who said: “A Muslim is the brother of another Muslim; he does not oppress him, nor does he abandon him to the enemy.” (Sahih al-Bukhari, 2424) In light of this, the Egyptian government's alignment with a state engaged in violence against fellow Muslims raises profound ethical and religious questions.

Egypt’s recent agreement with Israel is tantamount to aiding an oppressor, something that is categorically condemned in Islamic teachings. Islam instructs believers to refrain not only from committing injustice; but also from supporting or enabling it in any form. We should not incline even the least towards the oppressor. Qur'an clearly warns: “And do not incline towards the wrongdoers, lest the Fire should catch you,” (Surah Hud: 113)

To enter into a strategic energy deal with the Israeli state at a time when it continues its campaign of destruction in Gaza is not merely an act of inclination, it is a form of complicity. Such agreements, especially involving strategic resources like natural gas, provide tangible strength to a state actively engaged in violence against innocent civilians.

Engaging in trade with an aggressor, particularly in areas critical to economic and military power, directly undermines the Islamic principles of unity and support for the oppressed. From an Islamic standpoint, this approach is not only a betrayal of the suffering Palestinian people; but also falls under the category of aiding the oppressor, something unequivocally prohibited and morally indefensible.

Saudi Arabia’s Condemnation and Global Community’s Responsibility

At this critical juncture, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on Friday, 8th August 2025, strongly condemning Israeli actions. The statement denounced the occupation of Gaza, acts of genocide and human rights violations as unacceptable.

It also warned the international community, including the United Nations, that if Israel’s aggression is not halted, it could have severe consequences, threatening peace and stability across the entire Middle East. However, the statement merely to express condemnation from the global community will not suffice to contain the situation. The time has come for decisive action through international platforms to stop oppressive forces and to protect the vulnerable.

Egypt’s Actions and the Path Forward

Amid ongoing atrocities in Gaza and Israel’s aggressive ambitions particularly its plan for full occupation, Egypt’s decision to enter into a major gas agreement with Israel represents a profound shock and a significant political and ethical challenge for the Muslim Ummah. This situation not only accelerates the genocide of Palestinians; but also erects barriers to unity and solidarity within the Muslim community.

What is even more distressing is that Sheikhul Azhar, who has courageously raised his voice for justice, has become a target of Zionist media campaigns, including open death threats. This starkly illustrates how dangerous it has become to stand for truth and fairness. These developments are a clear reflection of the ethical, political and strategic crisis facing the Muslim world today.

The time has come for the Ummah to recognize its religious, moral and humanitarian responsibilities, to support the oppressed and to mobilize every possible effort to hold oppressors and their collaborators accountable in the court of history. Only through such determined actions can lasting peace, justice and stability be achieved in this troubled region of the Middle East.

[The writer, Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi, works for Moon Rays Trust School, Zambia, Africa. Views are personal.]

