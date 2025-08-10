As Gaza bleeds, Egypt signs gas deal with Israel



Amid the talks of boycott calls and sanctions against Israel for its genocidal war in Gaza, Egypt has signed a $35 bn gas deal with the Zionist apartheid regime

Sunday August 10, 2025 5:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

Cairo/Tel Aviv: Amid the talks of boycott calls and sanctions against Israel for its genocidal war in Gaza, Egypt has signed a $35 bn gas deal with the Zionist apartheid regime.

The deal, announced by NewMed Energy Thursday August 07, 2025, is the largest export deal in the history of Israel. It will enable Egypt to import natural gas from Israel’s Leviathan gas field.

The Leviathan gas field, located off Israel’s Mediterranean coast with reserves of approximately 600 billion cubic meters, has become central to Israeli energy exports.

NewMed Energy, formerly Delek Drilling, one of three co-owners of the field, along with Israeli company Ratio and Chevron, engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil.

The field currently supplies Egypt with about 4.5 billion cubic meters annually under existing contracts. The supplies were temporarily stopped during the June 2025 Iran-Israel war .

Before the temporary halt in June this year, Egypt imported approximately one billion cubic feet of gas daily from Israel, accounting for about 13% of Egypt’s total daily consumption of around 7.5 billion cubic feet.

According to Mada Masr, Egypt will pay roughly $35m more per bcm, representing a 14.% increase on the previous deal under the new agreement.

Sisi accuses Israel of Genocide

Interestingly, Egypt signed the gas import deal with Israel, even as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has called the Zionist regime's assault on Gaza “a war for starvation, genocide, and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause.”

In a statement released two days before the deal was announced by NewMed Energy, Sisi also defended Egypt against accusations that it was complicit in the sufferings of Palestinians in Gaza for not opening the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing to allow in aid.

Israel’s war on Gaza since October 07, 2023 has confirmed killed at least 61,430 people and wounded 153,213 - majority of them women and children. Other estimates put the figure of those died in Gaza as more than 100,000 because tens of thousands of Palestinians are missing and untraceble.

As many as 100 Palestinian children have died due to starvation as Israel is denying the smooth flow of aid in the Strip since March 18, 2025 .

