CEN 06/2024 RRB NTPC (Undergraduate) CBT 1 Schedule Released

Monday August 11, 2025 1:59 PM , ummid.com News Network

RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the schedule of RRB NTPC (Undergraduate) Computer Based Test (1) on its official website "rrbcdg.gov.in".

The Computer Based Test (CBT-I) for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Undergraduate) as advertised by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) vide Centralized Employment Notice (CEN) No. 06/2024 will be held to fill various vacancies and posts in the Indian Railways.

CEN 06/2024 NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 Schedule

According to the CEN 06/2024 NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 Schedule released on the RRB website, the exam will be held from August 07 to September 09, 2025 in 19 days as per the following dates:

07th, 08th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th,18th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 28th & 29th August 2025

and 01st, 02nd, 03rd, 04th, 08th & 09th September 2025

Railway Vacancies under CEN 06/2024

These posts included Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk (Level 3) and Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, Junior Clerk cum Typist and Trains Clerk (Level 2).

The Indian Railways aims to fill an estimated 3,445 vacancies through the recruitment drive. This includes 2,022 Level 3 and 1,423 Level 2 vacancies.

CEN 06/2024 NTPC Undergraduate CBT 1 Admit Card

The Railway board had released the admit card (e-call letter) of the candidates who have registered on the website submitting all the necessary documents 4 days before the exam. The board had also released on July 29, 2025 City Intimation Slip.

The application for Railway Jobs under CEN 06/2024 were invited from eligible candidates from September 21, 2024. The last date of submission of application was October 20, 2024. The age limit has been fixed as 18-33 years.

