MHT CET Pharmacy Merit List 2025 Today; Link, Steps to Check

Candidates should check their names and other details in PH25 Merit List. In case of any error they should immediately contact the Maharashtra Admission Cell on or before August 29, 2025

Monday August 25, 2025 0:41 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B Pharmacy/Pharm D) Admission 2025: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today i.e. Monday August 25, 2025 on its official website ph2025.mahacet,org Provisional Merit List containing the names of the students who have registered for admission to First Year Undergraduate B Pharmacy and Postgraduate Pharm D courses for the year 2025-26.

"Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates on website will be on Monday August 25, 2025", MHT CET Pharmacy Counselling schedule said.

B Pharm, Pharm D Final Merit List 2025

"Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates at FC can be done from August 26 to 29, 2025", the counselling schedule said.

The CET Cell will publish on August 31, 2025 the Final Merit List of 2025 B Pharm and Pharm D admission.

Maharashtra Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2025 - Steps to Download

Go to the official website: "ph2025.mahacet.org". Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit List Status" under the Important Links section on left side bar of the home page. Enter your Application ID starting with PH25 and Date of Birth. Click on Submit button to check your name and position

The Maharashtra CET Cell has confirmed the date to publish the PH 2025 Merit List. It has however not confirmed exact time to release the Merit List. The list will however be released any time by today evening.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2025-26 from July 07, 2025. The last date of application was initially fixed as July 14. It was however extended multiple times, and finally till August 22, 2025.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 07 to August 22, 2025 (Extended)

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 08 to August 23, 2025

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: August 25, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: August 26 to 29, 2025

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: August 31, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: Will be announced later.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2025 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2025 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.

