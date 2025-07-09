Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2025 Starts - Apply Now

According to the Maharashtra CET Cell Pharmacy Counselling schedule 2025, admission process started on July 7. The last date of application is July 14, 2025

Wednesday July 9, 2025 9:40 AM , ummid.com News Network

Maharashtra Pharmacy (B. Pharmacy/Pharm. D) Admision 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has started online registration and application process for admission in Pharmacy, B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D, for the year 2025-26.

According to the Maharashtra CET Cell Pharmacy Counselling schedule 2025, admission process started on July 7. The last date of application is July 14, 2025.

The CET Cell had earlier published the detailed admission notification along with brochure for Admission to First Year in the Four Year Undergraduate Course in Pharmacy B. Pharmacy and Pharm. D for the year 2025-26 on its official website ph2025.mahacet.org.

Maharashtra B Pharm, Pharm D Admission 2025 - Important Dates

Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website (For Maharashtra State/All India/NRI/OCI/PIO/CIWGC/FN candidates): July 07 to 14, 2025

Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form for Admission by online mode: July 08 to 15, 2025

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India Candidate on website: July 18, 2025

Submission of grievances if any, for all type of Candidates: July 19 to 21, 2025

Display of B Pharm and Pharm D Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India Candidates on website: July 23, 2025

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later.

Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round 1: Will be announced later.

Reporting to the Allotted Institute and Confirmation of Admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee after CAP Round I: Will be announced later.

MHT CET Pharmacy Admission 2025 - Steps, Link to Apply

Click here to go to official website: "ph2025.mahacet.org". Click on Sign Up for New Registration. Select if you have registered for MHT CET 2025 or not. Use MHT-CET 2025 Application Number if you have appeared for MHT CET. Else, use NEET 2025 IDs. Follow the instructions and complete the registration.



Admission in First Year Pharmacy course through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent like ISC and CBSE Class 12th annual exam.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Pharmacy Counselling should also have passed MHT CET 2025 (PCB) or NEET (UG) 2025 – the two medical entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 should note that CAP Round 2 will be conducted for such candidates. The Maharashtra CET Cell will soon publish the CAP Round 2 schedule on its website.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.