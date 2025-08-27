Why Canada Photojournalist tears Reuters Press Card

Reuters Photojournalist in Canada, Valerie Zink, tore her press card into two pieces and resigned accusing the prominent news agency of being an Israeli stooge and betraying the Palestinian journalists in Gaza

“I can’t in good conscience continue to work for Reuters given their betrayal of journalists in Gaza and culpability in the assassination of 245 our colleagues”, she wrote on announcing her resignation from the news agency.

Valerie Zink resigned after the Israeli occupation forces (IDF) in yet another deliberate targeting of media persons, on Monday August 25, 2025 killed 5 Palestinian journalists.

The Hebrew media reported that the entire operation was meticulously planned as per which the Israeli forces bombed Nasser Hospital around 10:00 Monday, and when people rushed for rescue operation and journalists for reporting, there was another round of bombing.

Reuters news agency confirmed its cameraman, Husam al-Masri, was among those killed in the Gaza hospital attack.

"A conveyer belt for Israeli propaganda"

Zink accused the Western Media, including Reuters, of serving as a conveyer belt for Israeli propaganda.

“… from New York Time to Washington Post, from AP to Reuters – has served as a conveyer belt for Israeli propaganda, sanitizing war crimes and dehumanizing victims, abandoning their colleagues and their alleged commitment to true and ethical reporting”, Zink wrote in the accompanying post.

Valerie Zink also tagged the image of Reuters news agency Press Pass issued in her name tore into two pieces.

Valerie Zink was working with Reuters since past eight years and her contract with the news agency was till January 31, 2026.

"Deep Shame"

Zink argued that by repeating Israeli military claims without verification, Western media has "made possible the killing of more journalists in two years on one tiny strip of land than in WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, and Ukraine combined."

“By repeating Israel’s genocidal fabrications without determining if they have any credibility, willfully abandoning the most basic responsibility of journalism, Western media outlets have made possible the killing of more journalists in two years on one tiny strip of land than in WWI, WWII, and the wars in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Yugoslavia, and Ukraine combined, to say nothing of starving an entire population, shredding its children, and burning people alive ”, Zink wrote.

Zink cited the case of Anas al-Sharif, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Al Jazeera correspondent who was killed with his crew in Gaza City on August 10 , and accused Reuters of abandoning the award winning journalist.

"It did not compel them to come to his defence when Israeli forces placed him on a hit list … or when he appealed for protection after an Israeli spokesperson publicly threatened him. It did not compel them to report on his death honestly when he was hunted and killed weeks later," she said.

Zink said that she can no longer wear her Reuters press pass without "deep shame and grief."

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes on Nasser Hospital and deliberate targeting of journalists Monday have sparked worldwide outrage .

The Israeli occupation forces (IDF) have killed more than 240 journalists since October 2003, the number being the highest in any war.

In a related report, Mariam Dagga, one of the reporters killed by the Israeli forces Monday, had donated her kidney to her ailing father.

