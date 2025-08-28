Apple iPhone 17 launch event logo sets rumour mill spinning



Tech giant, Apple, has officially confirmed that iPhone 17 will be unpacked at the event scheduled on September 09, 2025 at 10:00 AM.

Thursday August 28, 2025 11:56 PM , Mohammed Abdullah Faizee

Apple annual launch event is back. The tech giant has officially confirmed that iPhone 17 will be unpacked at the event scheduled on September 09, 2025 at 10:00 AM.

“Awe dropping”, Apple has titled its September 2025 launch event to be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, United States.

“… join us online for a special Apple Event. Watch on apple.com... September 09, 2025 10:00 am PT”, the invite, which also has a new logo, says.

Ahead of the launch event, tech and smartphone enthusiasts are digging into the event logo, believing it is speculative, suggestive and has in it clues about the new features of the latest iPhone.

iPhone 17 to don new color?

The logo’s orange and dark blue hues have drawn attention after MacRumors speculated they could correspond with new finishes for the upcoming iPhone. This aligns with reporting from Macworld’s Filipe Espósito last month, who claimed the iPhone 17 Pro would be offered in five colors - black, white, gray, dark blue and all new orange.

The latest leaks and reports said iPhone 17 will come in 4 variants – iPhone 17 base model, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The leaks from sources like Macworld, MacRumors, and leakers such as Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson further said that iPhone 17 base model will be available in black, white, steel gray, green, purple and light blue.

iPhone 17 Air will be available in black, white, light blue and light gold colors whereas iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will hit the stores in black, white, gray, dark blue and all new orange.

The addition of orange color would mark a bold new option for Apple, while dark blue would follow the company’s recent trend of rotating deep, premium finishes through each generation of the Pro models.

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 India sale will begin on September 19, 2025, just days after the global unveiling, with pre-orders likely opening on 12 September.

While Apple has not officially revealed the iPhone 17 price in India, industry insiders suggest that the starting price for the iPhone 17 base model could be around INR 79,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro may cross INR 1,29,900.

The new iPhone 17 Air is expected to fall somewhere between the base and Pro models, offering buyers a stylish yet comparatively affordable premium option.

iPhone 17 Specification

All iPhone 17 models are expected to run on the A19 Bionic chip, promising faster performance and improved energy efficiency.

Apple is also expected to introduce iOS 26 with new AI-driven features, offering better personalisation, smarter Siri responses, and advanced camera intelligence.

Beyond colours and other rumoured features, the event’s logo may also be hinting at a more functional upgrade. The swirling, heat-map-like design is a possible nod to the iPhone 17 Pro’s rumoured vapour chamber cooling system.

According to reports, all iPhone 17 models will feature redesigned internals to improve heat dissipation, with the Pro models specifically adopting vapour chamber technology.

In terms of cameras, iPhone 17 base and Air models will feature dual-lens system rear camera and 24MP TrueDepth front camera.

On the other hand, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will likley come with Triple-lens system rear camera along with 24MP TrueDepth front camera.

Memory or RAM in the four models will vary from 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 whereas storage varies from 128GB to 1TB, as per the leaks. The actual specification and features of iPhone 17 will become clear only after its launch on September 09, 2025.



[Mohammed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic