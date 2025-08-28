CBSE schools in abroad exempted from APAAR ID



Thursday August 28, 2025 6:15 PM , Mohammed Abdullah Faizee

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has exempted schools located in countries other than India from Automated Permanent Academic Account Registration ID, simply known as APAAR ID.

What is APAAR ID?

The APAAR is Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry. It is a 12 digit unique code issued to students.

APAAR ID or One Nation One Student ID is a recently announced initiative by the Government of India and the Ministry of Education especially for students.

The APAAR ID allows the authorities to track a student’s journey from primary to higher education, in line with the South Asian country’s New Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

CBSE Latest Notification on APAAR ID

Consequently, the CBSE in a notification dated January 24, 2025 had asked all schools to implement APAAR ID as primary identification for students in schools affiliated with the CBSE.

However, in a notification dated August 27, 2025, the CBSE APAAR ID is mandatory for CBSE schools in India, and not in abroad.

"Schools situated abroad are exempted from APAAR because of various administrative reasons and laws in these countries", the CBSE notification said.

Outside India, the CBSE schools are located in various cities of United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Muscat.

School principals in the UAE have also confirmed that the APAAR ID is not meant for overseas schools.

Submission of List of Candidates (LOC)

In the notification dated August 27, 2025, the CBSE has also advised affiliated schools to submit List of Candidates (LOC) appearing for Class X and Class XII exams in 2026.

School principals should note that the CBSE has introduced from this year two board examination policy for Grade X.

“Schools are advised to go through the two board exam policy and submit List of Candidates appearing for the Class X 2026 exams accordingly”, the CBSE said.

The CBSE notification further said that affiliated schools will be able to fill the List of Candidates (LOC) for students who have APAAR ID and are based in India.

“The APAAR ID filled will be validated by the Board at the time of submission of LOC”, the CBSE said.

