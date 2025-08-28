Cristiano Ronaldo on the brink of 3rd straight golden boot



Thursday August 28, 2025 2:18 PM , Sports Desk

[A May 2024 handout image of Cristiano Ronaldo posted on X by Al Nassr FC when the Portuguese superstar secured the Golden Boot award becoming the first to achieve this in four different leagues.]

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the brink of third straight golden boot as Al Nassr, the Saudi football club he is leading, eyes Saudi Pro League (SPL) title.

The Portuguese football superstar has already scored 74 goals in 77 RSL (Roshn Saudi League) appearances since arriving in Riyadh in December 2022 .

Before joining Al Nassr as Skipper, Cristiano Ronaldo had won 4 European Golden Boot (also known as the European Golden Shoe), becoming the second-most decorated player in the award's history, behind Lionel Messi with six wins.

The European Golden Boot is awarded annually to the top goalscorer in league matches across Europe's top divisions, based on a points system where goals in the top five leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1) are multiplied by two.

The Elite Club of Top Scorer

In the Saudi Pro League era, only Nasser Al Shamrani, Omar Al Somah and Abderrazak Hamdallah have managed to claim a trio of seasonal top-scorer prizes. Now, Ronaldo is aiming to join them, according to Saudi Pro League.

Al Shamrani remains the only player to claim it four times, while Al Somah is the only one to achieve the feat in three straight seasons, according to Saudi Gazette.

Omar Al Somah is top goalscorer this season at 154 followed by Abderrazak Hamdallah 150 and Nasser Al Shamrani 126, according to Roshn Saudi League.

How Al Nassr changed with Cristiano Ronaldo at the helm

Ronaldo had won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in 2023-24 when he scored a record-breaking 35 goals for Al-Nassr, surpassing the previous Saudi Pro League record of 34 goals.

Al Nassr’s squad has been reshaped around Ronaldo, with the arrivals of João Félix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martínez adding both firepower and defensive balance.

Al Nassr wil head to Europe to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign, to play against Austria, Portugal and Spain before jetting to Hong Kong for last week’s Saudi Super Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo Golden Boot at a glance

2007-08 (Manchester United): Ronaldo won his first European Golden Boot and also the Premier League Golden Boot scoring 31 goals. This season marked his rise as a global superstar, culminating in a Ballon d'Or win.

Ronaldo won his first European Golden Boot and also the Premier League Golden Boot scoring 31 goals. This season marked his rise as a global superstar, culminating in a Ballon d'Or win. 2010-11 (Real Madrid): Ronaldo scored 40 goals in La Liga to winn the Pichichi Trophy (La Liga's top scorer) and the European Golden Boot.

Ronaldo scored 40 goals in La Liga to winn the Pichichi Trophy (La Liga's top scorer) and the European Golden Boot. 2013-14 (Real Madrid): The Portuguese footballer scored 31 goals in La Liga to bag his second European Golden Boot with the club.

The Portuguese footballer scored 31 goals in La Liga to bag his second European Golden Boot with the club. 2014-15 (Real Madrid): The CR7 hit 48 goals in 35 La Liga matches to earn his 3rd European Golden Boot with Real Madrid and a record 4th in total.

The CR7 hit 48 goals in 35 La Liga matches to earn his 3rd European Golden Boot with Real Madrid and a record 4th in total. 2020-21 (Juventus FC): Ronaldo won Serie A Golden Boot scoring 29 goals for Juventus, becoming the first player to be the top scorer in the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

