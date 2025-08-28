Gaza: Bombardment, Genocide, Famine and Enduring Struggle of Life



The cry from Gaza is not just a plea from the Palestinians, rather it is a call to all humanity, responding to this call is our collective responsibility

Thursday August 28, 2025 3:18 PM , Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi

Famine in Gaza

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza stands before the world today as a stark and undeniable tragedy. Various international organizations, through their statements and reports, have made it clear that a severe famine has taken hold in Gaza as the direct result of Israel’s prolonged blockade, restrictions and the continuous cutoff of essential resources. This famine is not merely a scarcity of basic necessities, it is claiming lives every day. Among the victims are innocent children, the elderly and women.

Despite this grim reality, the occupying Israeli continues to deny the existence of such a humanitarian disaster, dismissing international appeals and ignoring the findings of human rights reports. Global bodies have repeatedly warned that if immediate and effective measures are not taken to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid, the crisis will escalate further. Without urgent intervention, this unfolding tragedy threatens to evolve into a long-term humanitarian catastrophe with lasting consequences for the entire region.

In the past, the occupying Israeli regime has shamelessly dismissed numerous reports confirming the famine in Gaza. Now, once again, the head of UNRWA has issued a statement on 27th August 2025 addressing the worsening famine. The picture painted by this latest statement is harrowing, a chilling account of the current conditions in Gaza that should shake the conscience of any human being.

Today, famine has descended upon Gaza due to the actions of those who, though human in appearance, act with the cruelty of beasts. At such a critical moment, the international community must respond with decisive moral clarity. The potential consequences of this man-made disaster are too grave to ignore.

Life Between Death and Hunger

In his latest remarks, Philippe Lazzarini, head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), stated that life for the civilians of Gaza has now been reduced to a struggle between two extremes: on one side, relentless Israeli bombardment that delivers death at every moment, and on the other, a suffocating blockade that slowly kills through hunger, thirst and famine. In a chilling statement shared on the social media platform "X" (formerly Twitter), Lazzarini described the situation in Gaza with haunting clarity:

"No place is safe in Gaza. No one is safe."

According to Lazzarini, “Nearly 700 days on, people continue to be killed and injured as the Isreal military intensifies and expands its operations.”

He emphasized that this rampant disregard for human life and the ongoing bloodshed reflect a grim reality: the inaction and deafening silence of global powers have effectively given Israel a free hand to escalate its oppression unchecked.

Under Siege by Bombs, Hunger, and Famine

Lazzarini further stated that “Hospitals, schools, shelters and people’s homes have been bombed day in, day out. Health staff, journalist and humanitarian workers have been killed at a scale never seen in any other conflict in recent history.” His claim holds deep truth, because just days ago, on 25th August 2025, the Israeli occupying forces demonstrated yet another act of brutality by attacking Al-Nasr Hospital in Khan Younis . The strike claimed the lives of 15 Palestinian civilians and 5 journalists in a single moment. This tragic event is part of a larger, disturbing trend. Since October 7, 2023, at least 247 journalists have been killed in Gaza. Nearly 500 have been injured, and around 49 journalists are currently being held in Israeli custody.

Lazzarini added, “And As if all of this is not enough, hunger is threatening everyone in Gaza with slow and silent death or in a death while desperately seeking food.”

He noted that since March 2, Israel has kept all border crossings into Gaza sealed off. Only a tiny number of aid trucks are allowed through, which is nowhere near sufficient to meet the region’s dire needs.

As a result, the entire area now teeters on the edge of a catastrophic famine. According to Lazzarini, all of this is happening under a troubling reality: the occupying Israeli regime is operating with total impunity.

The Need for Immediate Action

Lazzarini emphasized that “All is happening with impunity, to the extent that recent atrocities were referred to as Mishaps and famine continue to be denied.”

He made it clear that the time for mere statements has passed. The world must now take real and tangible action. He called for bold political will and practical steps to bring an end to what he described as a “hell on earth” in Gaza.

In concluding his statement, Lazzarini urged the international community not only to push for an immediate ceasefire; but also to ensure that those responsible for these horrific crimes against defenseless civilians are held accountable in international courts of justice.

The Expanding Circle of Famine

Earlier, we presented the courageous and determined remarks of UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini. Now, adding to the chorus of grave concern, Olga Cherevko, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), has also raised alarm. She expressed serious fears that, due to Israel’s ongoing blockade and what she described as a deliberate policy of starvation, famine is rapidly spreading throughout Gaza.

According to the latest report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the UN’s key body for tracking food insecurity, famine is now visibly present in Gaza City. The report warns that if current conditions persist, the famine is likely to spread to Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis by the end of September, placing millions more lives at immediate and severe risk.

Massive, Immediate Aid, Only Way to Halt Famine

The spokesperson added that these outcomes are not surprising to the United Nations, as they have been issuing repeated warnings for months about the risk of famine. If the situation remains unchanged and no concrete action is taken, she warned, the humanitarian crisis will escalate into something even more horrifying and unmanageable.

She stressed that the only way to halt the spread of famine is through the immediate and large-scale delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza. To achieve this, all barriers must be removed, and a safe, regular and sustainable humanitarian corridor must be established. Only then can aid reach the oppressed population directly and their lives be saved.

Humanitarian Catastrophe in Gaza, Key Statistics

It is important to remember that since 7th October 2023, the occupying Israeli forces. backed fully by the United States. have imposed what can only be described as a war of genocide on Gaza. This brutal conflict includes the killing of innocent civilians, widespread destruction, famine and forced displacement. Israel has repeatedly ignored global demands and even rulings from the International Court of Justice.

As of now, approximately 62,895 Palestinians have been killed in this war, with 158,930 reported injured, and over 9,000 people missing. Millions have been forcibly displaced from their homes. Adding to this staggering toll, recent reports indicate that 313 Palestinians have died due to famine, including 119 innocent children. These figures not only represent immense loss of human life but also highlight the extreme severity of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Endurance and Resilience of the People of Gaza

Despite the horrific and inhumane conditions, the people of Gaza continue to demonstrate a remarkable example of patience, courage and steadfastness, a lesson for the entire world. Amid relentless bombardment, blockade, famine and severe shortages of basic necessities, unarmed civilians remain loyal and resolute in protecting their homes, their children and their land. Their endurance reflects not only individual and community strength but also embodies the principles of human dignity, ethics and justice in action.

However, it must be clear to the international community and the occupying forces that this patience has its limits. Should the suffering of these oppressed people be prolonged and intensified, this fragile endurance could break, leading to an unimaginable escalation of the humanitarian tragedy.

Therefore, the global community bears a moral, legal and humanitarian obligation to take timely and effective action to deliver immediate aid and to ensure the protection of the basic rights, lives and property of Palestinian civilians. This resilience is a symbol of the internal strength and spirit of the Palestinian people, and simultaneously a clarion call for the world to uphold justice, human rights and international law. Respecting their courage and patience is not only a matter of human decency; but also an imperative for global peace and the preservation of human dignity.

Gaza’s Cry and the Test of Global Conscience

The tragedy unfolding in Gaza is not merely a regional conflict; it stands as one of the gravest tests in human history. The relentless bombardment, blockade, hunger and famine imposed by the occupying Israeli forces have placed millions of innocent lives at risk including children, the elderly and women.

Every moment, the value of these lives is lost amid global indifference and silence. The voices raised by the United Nations, international organizations and human rights defenders are not just statistics, they are a desperate cry for humanity. The time has come for the international community to move beyond words and statements and take decisive action.

This action must include an immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and holding accountable before international courts those responsible for these atrocities.

The Palestinian people are not only victims; they also embody resilience, courage, and the highest ideals of human dignity. Protecting their lives, ensuring their basic rights and respecting their identity is a moral and legal obligation shared by every individual, every nation and every international organization.

If the global community fails to act promptly and effectively, the tragedy in Gaza will become yet another dark and unforgivable chapter in human history. The cry from Gaza is not just a plea from the Palestinians, rather it is a call to all humanity. Responding to this call is our collective responsibility.

[The writer, Khursheed Alam Dawood Qasmi, works for Moon Rays Trust School, Zambia, Africa.]

