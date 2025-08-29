KCET 2025, UGNEET 2025 Round 2 Mock Results Out



The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in' today i.e. Friday August 29, 2025 the Provisional and Mock allotment results of Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 Second Round Counselling

Friday August 29, 2025 11:01 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET 2025, UGNEET 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published on its official website 'cetonline.karnataka.gov.in' today i.e. Friday August 29, 2025 the Provisional and Mock allotment results of Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 Second Round Counselling.

In a notification released today, the KEA said options and choices entered till 01:00 PM on August 26, 2025 were considered for the Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 Second Round Mock and Provisional allotment.

The KEA further said that students should not try to confirm admission based on the seats allotted in round 2 provisional and mock allotments.

"This is provisional result of the second round seat allotment of UGCET/UGNEET 2025, and candidates cannot take admission in the college for the provisionally allotted seat", the KEA said.

Candidates should also note that the KEA has not yet confirmed the date and time to release the final and real allotment results of the UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025.

Karnataka Medical, Engineering Counselling 2025

Karnataka UGCET 2025 and UGNEET 2025 counselling is conducted for admission in Engineering, Medical, Architecture, Agriculture, Veterinary, Pharmacy and other courses.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) had published the KCET 2025 Round 1 Allotment result on August 02, 2025.

Meanwhile, candidates participating in Second Round can use the link given on the website for option and choice filling. Candidates should note that allotment of seats is done solely on the basis of options and choices submitted by the cadidates. Hence, candidates are advised to study the seat matrix published for second round and now available on the website.

The KEA will allow editing, changing, modifying and deleting options and choices after the release of the round 2 provisional and mock allotment results.

