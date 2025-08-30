Israeli airstrikes target Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida



Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) Saturday August 30, 2025 claimed they have targeted Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida but said his fate is unclear

Gaza City/Tel Aviv: Israeli Occupation Forces (IDF) Saturday August 30, 2025 claimed they have targeted Hamas Spokesperson Abu Obeida but said his fate is unclear.

Abu Obeida, whose real name is Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout, always appears masked in statements to the media and is something of a symbol in the Strip.

The Israeli occupation Saturday carried airstrikes in the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, killing and injuring dozens of Palestinians.

Later, several Hebrew media outlets citing Israeli military sources said that the occupation attempted to assassinate Hamas spokesperson Abu Obeida.

“His fate is currently unclear”, the Israeli media said.

As of now, there have been no comments from the Palestinian Resistance in response to these claims.

Abu Obeida last appeared in a Hamas video warning Israeli forces from moving against with their plan to capture Gaza City.

[This is developing story. More details soon.]

