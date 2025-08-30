CPI M accuses Mohan Bhagwat of provoking communal passions



The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) Polit Bureau has accused RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat of provoking communal passions ahead of the upcoming elections to benefit the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)

[“RSS @ 100”: Mohan Bhagwat lecture series to mark the RSS Centenary Year Celebrations in New Delhi on August 28, 2025.]

New Delhi: The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) Polit Bureau has accused RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat of provoking communal passions ahead of the upcoming elections to benefit the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a strong rebuttal to Mohan Bhagwat speech at an event titled “RSS @ 100” organised as part of the RSS centenary year celebrations in New Delhi, the CPI (M) said the RSS Chief is stoking communal passions to shield the BJP from public anger because of its failure.

“The RSS Chief is raking up these divisive issues in order to shield the BJP government from public anger ahead of the upcoming elections”, the CPI-M Polit Bureau said in a statement.

The CPI-M Polit Bureau was responding to Bhagwat's assertion that Kashi and Mathura are significant for Muslims like Ayodhya, and Hindus have right to reclaim them.

“In the Hindu psyche, Kashi, Mathura and Ayodhya all three are important… Two are birthplaces, one is a place of residence... So the Hindus will insist (to reclaim them)”, Bhagwat said referring to the “movements to reclaim” the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi and Shahi Eidgah Masjid in Mathura.

“Attempt to reignite Kashi, Mathura disputes”

The CPI (M) condemned RSS Chief Mohan Bahgwat’s speech and accused him of reigniting the “Kashi and Mathura disputes”.

“He demanded that Muslims ‘give away’ the mosques in these places as a ‘precondition’ for brotherhood”, the CPI (M) said.

The CPI (M) reminded Bhagwat of the Places of Worship as per which status quo must be maintained.

“After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an act in which the RSS was involved, the Parliament passed a law prohibiting the alteration of any religious site that existed before 1947. As per this law, status quo must be maintained in case of Kashi and Mathura, as well as all places of worship, despite claims being made by majoritarian communal forces”, the CPI-M said.

“Such demands are aimed at provoking communal passions, diverting public attention and polarizing society along religious lines”, the CPI-M said.

“Distraction Tactic”

The CPI (M) also accused the RSS of trying to distract people from their worsening economic conditions by inciting communal divisions.

“It has long been the practice of the RSS and its affiliated organisations to incite communal divisions whenever they seek to distract people from their worsening economic conditions.”

“With higher US tariffs , a weakening economy, growing attacks on peasants and workers, and mounting proof of electoral malpractices and manipulation, the public is increasingly getting disillusioned with the BJP-led government, seeing its failures more clearly”, the CPI (M) said.

The CPI (M) asked the fellow Indians to remain "vigilant against the divisive policies of the RSS".

"The CPI (M) calls upon the people of the country to remain vigilant against the divisive policies of the RSS. The unity and integrity of India are of utmost importance and must be safeguarded at all costs. To achieve this, it is urgently necessary to build broad-based resistance by uniting all sections of the people", the party said.

