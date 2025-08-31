Application Open for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship 2025



The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has started receiving online application for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship 2025 via its official website scholarships.gov.in

Sunday August 31, 2025 8:15 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has started receiving online application for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship 2025 via its official website "scholarships.gov.in".

The Ministry has simultaneously also started application from the students and eligible candidates who were granted scholarships and now need to renew.

“Online application for “Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students” for the year 2025-26, 1st Renewal for the year 2024, 2nd renewal for the year 2023, 3rd Renewal for the year 2022 and 4th Renewal for the year 2021 is available on National Scholarship Portal “scholarships.gov.in”, the Ministry said.

“Students may visit the National Scholarship Portal to apply for fresh and renewal of scholarship”, the Ministry added.

Last Date of Application

Students and eligible candidates should note that the last date of application and renewal is October 31, 2025.

“The last date for submission of online application form for renewal and fresh scholarship 2025-26, is 31.10.2025”, the Ministry said.

The Ministry has advised the eligible candidates to apply online before the deadline.

The students and eligible candidates have also been advised to get their online applications verified by the institutions.

“The students, if required, show the original documents to institute at the time of verification else their application would be treated as INVALID”, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said.

Steps to apply

Go to the official website " scholarships.gov.in "

" Click on the box marked as "Student"

Click on "Log-in" button under "Apply For Scholarship"

Click on the link marked as "Register yourself"

Fill the application form and take a printout for future reference

Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship Eligibility

The Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students via National Scholarship Portal (NSP) covers Pre Matric and Post Matric scholarships for undergraduate and graduate students.

"Portal is now open for Academic Year 2025-26 to receive applications for both Pre/Post Matric and Top Class schemes of all Ministries/Departments", the Ministry said.

"The Portal is open for One Time Registration (OTR) for students", it added.

A maximum of 82,000 new scholarships are awarded each year to students studying graduate or postgraduate degrees at colleges and universities, as well as professional courses such as Medical and Engineering.

Candidates applying for the scholarship must be enrolled in colleges or institutions approved by the AICTE or other applicable regulatory organisations.

Applicants must not receive any other scholarship, fee waiver, or refund from the Central or State Governments. The annual gross parental or family income must be Rs 4.5 lakh or less.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic