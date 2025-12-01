CAT 2025 Answer Key: Steps, Link to Download

CAT 2025 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode is set to release on its official website 'iimcat.ac.in' the official Answer Key of CAT 2025 (Common Admission Test 2025) after successfully conducting it Sunday.

CAT 2025: A Brief Overview

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has conducted computer based CAT 2025 exam on Sunday November 30, 2025 at test centres spread across around 170 test cities in India.

The exams were conducted in three slots each of 02 hours. The first slot was conducted from 08:30 am to 10:30 am, second slot was held from 12:30 pm to 02:30 pm, and the last and final slot was held on 03:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

As per IIM Kozhikode, around 2.58 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 2.95 lakh registered eligible candidates. The overall attendance was approximately 86%.

The CAT 2025 this year was comprised of 68 questions across Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA) to be solved in 120 minutes.

After appearing in the exam, some candidates said the CAT 2025 was more or less same as the last year whereas some students said it was slightly more difficult if compared with CAT 2024.

CAT 2025 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the CAT 2025 exam, IIM Kozhikode will now publish the official answer key.

The organizing body has not confirmed the exact date and time to release the CAT answer key. It however will publish it in a day or two.

As per the information, CAT 2025 Answer Key will be released slot wise and will be available for download on the official website.

Candidates should note that the IIM will first release the provisional answer key of CAT exam and open the objection window to flag errors if any.

After analyzing the objections received from the candidates, CAT 2025 Final Answer Keys will be published. The CAT result will be declared on the basis of the CAT final answer key.

Steps to download CAT Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website: " iimcat.ac.in ".

". Step 2: Click on log-in button under Registered Candidates link

Step 3: Enter user ID and password

Step 4: Type the 7 chracter code shown in the imageLog in and click on the relevant link to download CAT 2025 answer key in PDF

CAT 2025 Result Date

The CAT Result will be prepared and declared based on the Final Answer Keys.

Candidates should note that CAT Answer Key - Provisional and Final both, CAT Question Paper amd CAT Response Sheet will be available for download on the official website iimcat.ac.in through candidate log in after release.

"The CAT results are likely to be declared by the first week of January, 2026", IIM Kozhikode said.

The CAT 2025 score is valid only till December 31, 2026 and will accordingly be accessible on the website.

