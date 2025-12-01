UPPSC PCS 2025: Number of Vacancies increased ahead of Prelim results

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has increased the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) vacancies ahead of the UPPSC PCS 2025 Prelim result.

The UPPSC PCS 2025 Prelims exam was conducted on October 12, 2025 in two shifts.

The two papers for which the UPPSC PCS 2025 was held were comprised of General Studies (GS) I and CSAT papers.

UPPSC PCS 2025 Vacancy Details

As per the original notification, the UPPSC PCS 2025 Prelim Exam was conducted to fill a total of 200 vacancies, including posts for Deputy Collector and Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission however has increased the total vacancies from 200 originally notified to 920 covering various departments in the state.

The UPPSC had similarly increased the vacancies in 2024 and also in 2018.

The move helped the commission to accommodate more and more candidates who appeared in the UPPSC PCS Prelims to qualify for the UPPSC PCS Main exams.

UPPSC PCS 2025 Prelim Result

After successfully conducting the PCS 2025 Prelims on October 12, 2025, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is now set to declare the exam result.

A total of 626,387 had registered for the UPPSC PCS 2025 Prelims. Out of them, only 265,364 (42.50%) candidates actually appeared in the exam.

As per the reports, the UPPSC PCS 2025 Prelim Result 2025 will be announced on December 28, 2025. The candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will be required to appear in the Main exam.

The UPPCS 2025 Exam Date for the Mains will also be announced after the Prelims result. The final selection will be based on Personal Interviews of the candidates clearing the Main exam.

