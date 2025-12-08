RRB CEN 02/2025 Application Status Link Now Live

RRB CEN 02/2025: The candidates, who have applied for Recruitment of Technician Grade-I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade-III as detailed in the Railway Board notification RRB CEN 02/2025, can check their status from today i.e. December 08, 2025.

"Vide CEN No. 02/2025 (which was published on 28.06.2025), applications were invited for recruitment of Technician Grade-I Signal and various categories of Technician Grade- III", the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said in a notification released today.

"Scrutiny of applications has been completed. Application is either Provisionally Accepted or Conditionally Accepted or Rejected. It is now informed that candidates can view status of their applications by logging in with their user credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in", the RRB latest notification said.

"The Link for the same will be live from 08.12.2025", it added.

RRB CEN 02/2025

The Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB CEN 02/2025 notification in PDF on June 21, 2025 to fill a total of 6,238 vacant posts in the Indian Railways. The application process was started on June 28, 2025.

The age limit for Technician Grade-I Signal job is 18 to 33 years whereas for Technician Grade-III posts the age limit is 18 to 30. There are relaxations for the SC/ST/OBC candidates and those under other reserved categories.

Candidates must already have the Educational/Technical qualifications prescribed in the CEN from recognized Institute/University as on the last date (i.e., 28.07.2025) for submission of ONLINE application.

"Diploma /Degree in Engineering will not be accepted in lieu of Course Completed Act Apprentices/ITI for the post of Technicians in Pay Level-2 unless otherwise specified. Graduate Act apprentice will not be accepted in lieu of Course Completed Act Apprenticeship (CCAA)", the Railway board said regarding the eligibility.

Exam and Recruitment Process

The recruitment process shall comprise of the following stages:

Computer Based Test Document Verification (DV) Medical Examination (ME)

"Information on examination schedule and venues will be given to eligible candidates in due course through RRB websites, SMS and email", the RRB said.

"Request for postponement of any of the stages or for change of venue, date and shift will not be entertained under any circumstances", the board said.

Regarding the Pattern and Syllabus of the CBT for Pay Level- 5 post i.e., Technician Gr I Signal, the board said, "Duration of the exams will be 90 minutes and total questions will be 100."

"There shall be negative marking @1/3rd marks for each wrong answer and normalization of marks will be done for CBT held in multiple shifts", the board said.

"The marks scored in CBT shall be used for shortlisting of candidates for further stages of this recruitment process", the board said.

The Railway board will release the admit card and e-call letter for all the registered candidates whose applications have been accepted. Before releasing the admit card, Exam Centre Intimation Slip will also be published on the official website.

