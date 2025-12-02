“Not Mandatory”: Minister clarifies after Sanchar Saathi sparks row

Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Tuesday said Sanchar Saathi app is not mandatory and can be deleted if a user wishes to do so.

New Delhi: Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Tuesday said Sanchar Saathi app is not mandatory and can be deleted if a user wishes to do so.

“If you want to keep it in your phone, keep it. If you want to delete it, do so. For example, when you buy a phone, many apps come pre-installed. Google Maps comes too. Now, if you don't want to use Google Maps, delete it”, Scindia told reporters.

Scindia’s clarification came after the reports that the Narendra Modi government has asked smartphone manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app in all their devices.

In a directive issued to phone makers privately, the government also asked to install the app in existing phones through “forced updates”.

The DoT directive sparked a massive outrage with the opposition party leaders calling the move “beyond unconstitutional” and “Big boss surveillance moment” for the smartphone subscribers in India.

“A Matter of Customer Protection”

Scindia, however, defended the move saying the decision has been taken for the protection of customers.

“This is a matter of customer protection. There is nothing mandatory. If you do not want to register it, don't. It will stay dormant. And if you want to delete it, delete it”, he said.

“Not every person in the country knows that there is an app to protect him/her from fraud. So it is our responsibility to spread the information,” he added.

“In 2024, cyberfraud worth Rs 22,800 took place in our country. The opposition is asking us how we will stop fraud and when we are giving Sanchar Saathi to the common citizen, they are saying it is (snooping tool) Pegasus,” he said.

The Sanchar Saathi app was launched on January 17, 2025 by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) which claimed that the app, a citizen-centric tool, brings robust security features and fraud-reporting capabilities directly to users’ smartphones.

The ministry claimed the app crossed 50 lakh downloads in August this year, and has blocked over 37.28 lakh stolen/lost mobile devices and traced more than 22.76 lakh devices since its launch.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic