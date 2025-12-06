Fans in disbelief as Ronaldo announces investment in Perplexity AI

Fans have been in disbelief, as well as exited and thrilled, as football legend and Portugal National Football Team Skipper Cristiano Ronaldo who also leads Saudi FC Al-Nassr, announces investment in Perplexity AI

[The Nassr Tribune @AlNassrTribune) shared the above image with this caption: Cristiano Ronaldo with Aravind Srinivas, the CEO of Perplexity AI, after signing the contract for Cristiano’s investment.]

About Perplexity AI

Founded and owned by Indian-origin American Aravind Srinivas, Perplexity AI is a free AI-powered answer engine that provides accurate, trusted, and real-time answers to any question, according to its website.

As against ChatGPT, which is a general-purpose conversational AI better suited for creative tasks, writing, and conversation, Perplexity is designed for research with real-time web search and citations.

The popular AI answer engine focuses on direct, sourced information, making it a research tool, whereas ChatGPT excels at natural conversation and content creation based on its extensive training data.

Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Perplexity AI as Investor

Football legend Ronaldo announced on his social media handle about his decision to join Perplexity AI as an investor. Ronaldo, one of the best known and recognised figure and sports personality in the world, will also be associated with Perplexity as its Brand Ambassador.

“Winners never stop learning. Never stop asking. I use @perplexity to get ahead. Perplexity.ai/ronaldo is just the beginning,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram sharing vido clip of Perplexity x CR7 Digital Hub.

An interactive CR7 experience, the hub brings together more than two decades of Ronaldo’s football journey into one immersive space.

Perplexity founder Srinivas also shared the deal in a social media post.

“It’s an honor to be able to partner with Cristiano Ronaldo and welcome him as an investor to @perplexity,” the start-up owner wrote, adding that Ronaldo’s relentless drive and habit of constantly studying new recovery and performance techniques reflect why “he’s the (GOAT).”

Srinivas also promised that the two will “work together to make Perplexity the best AI for asking questions!”

Fans Thrilled, Surprised

The Ronaldo, Perplexity AI tie-up has set social media rolling with fans couldn’t quite believe the partnership was real.

“Can’t believe you actually got CR7 involved with Perplexity as a brand face for AI. An Indian leading Silicon Valley and now collaborating with the GOAT – that’s next level. Truly inspiring sir, Indian excellence on full display (sic)”, a social media user wrote.

Another user commented, “Elite collab. Love to see this happen.” A third person quipped, “Aravind met Ronaldo before GTA 6!”

“Precision on the pitch meets precision in the search bar”, one another netizen posted online.

Ronaldo Beyond Football Field

Amidst the wild speculations over his retirement , the 40-year-old footballer admired by his fans as CR7, is also meticulously planning his post-retirement family life.

Currently playing for leading Saudi Football Club Al Nassr, Ronaldo who is worth around $1.4 bn , owns a series of hair clinics named “ Insparya ” Portugal, Spain, Italy and recently opened one in Saudi capital Riyadh.

Ronaldo Perplexity AI deal is Ronaldo’s most visible investment so far besides Insparya, though the exact amount, stake details, and other terms have not been publicly shared.

