Goa: Birch by Romeo Lane Night Club Fire Leaves 25 Dead

Arpora (Goa): As many as 25 people have been killed while a number of others are injured in a late night fire erupted in Birch by Romeo Lane night club in Arpora, North Goa.

Giving details of the fire, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the death of 25 people in one of the deadliest fire incidents in the state.

Swant also said six people, who have been injured in the deadly inferno, have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stable.

"I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the entire incident to identify the cause and fix responsibility", Chief Minister Sawant said.

Among the 25 who have died are the night club staff, women and some tourists.

Eyewitnesses said a singer was performing when flames suddenly erupted from the roof. The performers and staff noticed the fire just in time and rushed to safety. But, not before it quickly spread leaving 25 people dead.

FIR against the club

The incident occurred around 1 am, with cops initially suspecting that the fire was triggered due to a cylinder blast near the kitchen area. However, it has been ruled out. According to the Goa Director General of Police (DGP), cylinders were intact during inspection, according to NDTV.

Following the blaze, fire tenders from multiple locations were immediately rushed, and firefighters battled the flames well into the early hours of Sunday. Rescue teams continued their efforts until dawn, sifting through debris in search of survivors and attempting to control residual hotspots.

The authorities have confirmed the identities of 04 tourists and 14 staff members among those killed in the deadly blaze.

Goa Chief Minister Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry. A case has also been filed against the club for ignoring the safety norms.

The DG Police also said that the probe will also examine the club's safety measures, gas connection systems, and its emergency exit plan to determine whether there were any violations.

