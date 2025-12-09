High speed railway connecting Saudi Arabia, Qatar soon

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have signed a significant deal to connect Saudi capital Riyadh and Doha Qatar via a high speed railway network

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia and Qatar have signed a significant deal to connect Saudi capital Riyadh and Doha Qatar via a high speed railway network.

The deal was signed during Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani’s day long visit to Saudi Arabia when Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman was also present.

The upcoming railway line will connect the two capitals Riyadh and Doha via Saudi cities Dammam and Al Ahsa.

The two oil-rich countries described the project as a major strategic initiative aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, aimed at facilitating tourism and trade and strengthening ties between the two nations, according to Saudi Gazette.

Doha-Riyadh Railway Route

The 785-kilometer railway will connect Riyadh and Doha through major stops in Al-Hofuf and Dammam, and will also link King Salman International Airport and Hamad International Airport.

Designed to operate at speeds exceeding 300 km/h, the train will reduce travel time between the two capitals to approximately two hours, enhancing mobility, facilitating trade and tourism, and supporting economic growth and quality of life.

The rail line is expected to serve more than 10 million passengers annually, enabling travelers to explore destinations in both countries with ease. The project will also create more than 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The rail link will have five main stations along the route, designed with modern amenities, smart technologies, and seamless integration for comfort and efficiency. The project completion time is six years (by late 2031).

This project is part of the ongoing GCC-wide rail connectivity, including the larger 2,117 km GCC Railway Project approved in 2009, targeted for 2030 operation). It aims to link all six GCC member states - Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic