Watch: Ahmed al Ahmed tackles, disarms Bondi Beach gunman

Monday December 15, 2025 0:25 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

Sydney: In a rare display of bravery, a Muslim fruit seller, later identified as Ahmed el Ahmad, tackled and disarmed the Bondi Beach gunman who targeted the Jewish festival Sunday.

As many as 12 people have been killed in the mass shooting during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia Sunday December 15, 2025.

The public Hanukkah celebration was organized by Chabad of Bondi on the first night of the Jewish festival.

According to the local police officials, two gunmen were involved in the shooting incident. While one of the gunmen has been killed, the other is in critical condition.

The casualties would have been higher if Ahmed al Ahmad had not intervened and disarmed one of the shooters.

In a video now widely shared online, Ahmed el Ahmad is seen rushing towards the gunman indiscriminately firing shots at the crowd.

Watch Video

Extraordinary courage from Ahmed El Ahmad, a Muslim, 43-year-old father of two, who bravely risked his life to save his neighbors celebrating Hanukkah.



Praying for his full & speedy recovery.



— Brad Lander (@bradlander) December 14, 2025

Ahmad al Ahmed, who did not have any previous experience of using firearms, not only snatched the gun from the shooter but also held the gun towards the shooter in a warning style.

In the video, Ahmed al Ahmad is seen tackling the gunman even as he turned towards him and fired shots at him.

Despite injuries, Ahmed grabbed the gun from shooter who tried to run away but later caught.

Al Ahmed’s cousin Mustafa told 7News from the hospital that the Muslim shop owner acted instinctively to protect others.

The Australian media has confirmed that Ahmed risked his own life to save and protect others.

