Saudi Arabia, other GCC countries ban Dhurandhar

Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries have banned the star studded Bollywood film, Dhurandhar, for its anti-Pakistan narrative.

Dhurandhar was released last Friday (December 05, 2025). He film has crossed over 200 crore box office collection in just one week of its release.

The film however has failed to get clearance in the six GCC countries.

The GCC or Gulf Cooperation Council is a regional political and economic union of Arab states that included Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

All the six GCC countries have banned the film reportedly because of the film’s anti-Pakistan storyline.

According to the reports, the makers of Dhurandhar are trying hard to get clearance of the film’s release in the oil-rich bloc. They have however been so far unsuccessful in their attempts.

Dhurandhar Cast

The cast of the star-studded Durandhar includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh, Rakesh Bedi and Manav Gohil.

The film is directed by Aditya Dhar.

The film revolves around geopolitical tensions and covert operations conducted by India's RAW, particularly those associated with Operation Lyari, 2008 Mumbai attacks, crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

The film’s theme is similar to Fighter, Sky Force, The Diplomat, Article 370 , Tiger 3, and The Kashmir Files that have also been banned in a number of Middle East countries.

