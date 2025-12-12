Explore: Importance of Hira and other Makkah mountains

Makkah is home to a group of mountains of deep religious and symbolic significance, most notably Mount Hira, which houses the Cave of Hira (Ghar e Hira), where revelation first descended

Makkah al Mukarramah: The mountains of Makkah represent one of the most prominent geographical features of the Arabian Peninsula, having been closely linked to the dawn of Islam and serving as the setting for enduring historical events.

Mount Hira rises 642 meters above sea level, covers an area of 5,250 square meters, and is located northeast of the Grand Mosque, about four kilometers away.

Another landmark is Mount Thawr, which contains the Cave of Thawr (Ghar Thawr), famous for its role in the Prophet’s migration. The city also includes other historic mountains such as Mount Abu Qubais, considered one of the oldest and most referenced mountains in Makkah’s heritage narratives.

The importance of Makkah’s mountains extends beyond their religious significance, forming an essential part of the region’s environmental identity. The Holy City lies within a tiered mountainous zone that gives it topographical and geological diversity and contributes to shaping its local climate.

These mountains host a varied cover of desert vegetation adapted to the arid climate, as well as natural habitats for birds and other creatures that thrive in mountainous environments.

Authorities in Makkah are working to enhance the sustainability of the city’s mountain environment through programs that protect vegetation cover, limit environmental degradation, and develop mountain areas in line with nature-conservation standards, as well as initiatives that facilitate access for visitors and researchers to mountain sites of religious and historical value.

International Mountain Day, observed annually on December 11, presents an opportunity to highlight the environmental and humanitarian role mountains play around the world.

The day also serves as an occasion to shed light on the mountains of Makkah as historical landmarks and an important environmental component that reflects the uniqueness and natural diversity of the holy city.

