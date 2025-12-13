Messi’s Kolkata visit ends in chaos; organiser arrested, fans demand refunds

Kolkata: Football legend and Argentina National Football Team Captain Lionel Messi’s Kolkata visit Saturday ended in chaos forcing the Police to arrest the organiser while disappointed fans are demanding refunds.

Lionel Messi, who had led Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is visiting India as part of the much publicised the GOAT India Tour.

The football legend's first visit to India in 14 years started with Kolkata where he was supposed to take a full lap of the Salt Lake Stadium (also known as Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan) and also play a friendly match.

His first stop in Kolkata, however, ended in chaos, despite a huge euphoria over Messi's visit.

“It’s my wedding day, but I left all the ceremonies to be here just for Messi. Still, the management was so pathetic that I couldn’t even see him", a local football fan said while talking to news agency PTI.

According to reports, Messi arrived at the stadium around 11.15 am. Soon after his arrival, the stadium erupted in chaos. The huge crowd started throwing chairs and water bottles as they could not properly take a glimpse of the star footballer due to the presence of a large number of security men.

As the situation worsened further, Mess was whisked out of the stadium after staying in front of the crazy crowd for barely 10-15 minutes.

GOAT organiser arrested, fand demad refunds

The angry crowd, who had paid the ticket price ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs. 25,000, and had waited for months for a live view and look of Lionel Messi demanded refunds of their money.

Their demand has been backed by the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari.

"This isn't just mismanagement. It's a criminal assault on West Bengal's pride and betrayal of our passionate football lovers. Enough is enough", he said.

"My Demands as Leader of the Opposition is full and 100% refund for every gallery ticket holder... Return every paisa you stole", he added.

A case was filed against the main Promoter and Organiser of the G.O.A.T. Tour, Shatadru Datta. Following which he was arrested.

Shah Rukh Khan meets Messi

Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan, however, was lucky to meet the star footballer Messi in Kolkata. Shah Rukh Khan's son, AbRam, was also with him when two greats met with each other.

In Kolkata, Messi also unveiled a 70-foot statue of himself.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has apologised for the chaotic turn of events and ordered an enquiry.

"I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi," Banerjee posted on X.

"I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident.

Messi to play in Hyderabad with Rahul Gandhi on ground

Lionel Messi's next stop in India Saturday is Hyderabad.

In Hyderabad, Messi is scheduled to play an exhibition match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium with local players. LoP Rahul Gandhi, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and others are also part of this team.

Messi will next travel to Mumbai to play the Padel GOAT Cup , with a possible star-studded line-up featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and leading Bollywood actors, according to the International Olympic Committee on Sunday December 14, 2025.

Messi's last India event is at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday December 15, 2025.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

