Why Association of Chartered Accountants scrapped online exams

London: In a move to combat cheating, UK based Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) has announced to scrap online or remote (at-home) exams from March.

The ACCA is the world’s largest accounting body having around 257,900 members worldwide.

The ACCA exams are computer based exams (CBEs) conducted at select exam centers. The accounting body had introduced remote or at-home based exams during the Covid-19.

The practice continued after the Pandemic. But, the ACCA has now announced to end the remote exams from March 2026 due to AI cheating concerns.

Talking to The Financial Times, ACCA Chief Executive Helen Brand said the online mode of exams will end from March 2026, and candidates will be required to sit assessments in person unless there are exceptional circumstances.

The decision follows what the ACCA describes as an escalating challenge in maintaining exam integrity. The methods used to cheat have become increasingly sophisticated, overtaking the effectiveness of existing monitoring systems, Helen Brand said.

