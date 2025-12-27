Mohamed Salah's goal takes Egypt to AFCON 2025 Quarter-Finals

Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star who is also leading Egypt national football team, Saturday scored a classic goal to beat South Africa and take the Pharaohs to 2025 Africa Cup Quarter-Finals

With the 1-0 victory over South Africa, Egypt has become the first team to advanced to the knockout round of the Africa's premier men's international football tournament, also known as AFCON 2025 or CAN 2025, is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Egypt vs South Africa AFCON 2025 Highlights

Playing their group match at Adrar Stadium in Agadir, Morocco, South Africa and Egypt both were fresh from victories in their opening matches of the tournament.

South Africa had defeated Angola 2-1 and Egypt had shined against Zimbabwe with a score of 2-1 in its favour.

As the match kicked-off, South African and Egyptian footballers both were in race to dominate the game.

Then erupted a controversy. The match was in its 38th minute and the scoreboard was showing 0-0. South Africa's Khuliso Mudau accidentally raised his arm, catching Mohamed Salah in the face/eye area inside the box.

After a lengthy VAR review of over 6 minutes, referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana awarded a penalty to Egypt. Mohamed Salah did not lose the chance and calmly converted the spot-kick in the 45th minute to make it 1-0.

South Africa almost dominated the Second Half, trying hard to hit an equalizer and then a winner, but the Bafana Bafana failed in their attempts.

The other highlight of the South Africa vs Egypt AFCON 2025 Group B match was that Egypt won despite playing with 10 men. The Pharaohs were reduced to 10 men in first-half added time when right-back Mohamed Hany was shown a second yellow card for a stamp, followed by a red.

Mohamed Salah Proves Himself

Mohamed Salah came to lead Egypt in the 35 Edition of Africa Cup of Nations after a successive 5 no show at Liverpool matches. Salah’s omission led to an outburst against Liverpool Manager Arne Slot and also sparked a buzz that the star footballer might leave the club.

Arne Slot pushed various explanations for resting Salah, but all his excuses are now proving round.

Salah was the star in the opening match of Egypt against Zimbabwe . He is also the sole goal scorer when Egypt played against South Africa.

This is Egypt's first victory over South Africa since 2006, breaking a 19-year drough. With this victory, Egypt, the 7-time champion, now leads the AFCON 2025 table with 6 points and sure to play the round of last 16.

Hosted by Morocco, the Africa Cup of Nations comprising of 24 teams divided in six groups started on December 21, 2025 and will continue till January 18, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

