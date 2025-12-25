Christmas 2025: Widespread violence, intimidation against Christians in India

Reports of widespread violence and intimidation against Christians are being reported from different parts of India on the eve and day of Christmas Thursday December 25, 2025

New Delhi: Reports of widespread violence and intimidation against Christians are being reported from different parts of India on the eve and day of Christmas Thursday December 25, 2025.

Disturbing reports of attacks on Churches, harassment of Christians, and disruption of Christmas celebrations emerged from several states, especially Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh—all states governed by the BJP, and involving groups affiliated with Hindutva organizations like Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

In Nalbari, Assam, members of the right wing VHP and Bajrang Dal entered St. Mary's School in Panigaon village, vandalizing and burning Christmas banners, posters, and decorations while chanting slogans hailing Hindu gods on Wednesday. They also damaged or burned Christmas items at nearby shops, protesting, what they said, celebrations of "non-Indian origin" festivals.

Nalbari Senior Superintendent of Police, Bibekananda Das, said that they have received a complaint from the authorities of St. Mary’s English School, Panigaon, in connection with the incident. But, no case was initially registered.

In Raipur, Chhattisgarh, A mob armed with sticks stormed Magneto Mall, destroying Christmas decorations and installations. This occurred during a statewide "bandh" (shutdown) called by some Hindu groups protesting alleged religious conversions in Kanker district.

Videos shared online showed chaos with slogans being raised. Sources described the mob as linked to right-wing groups, though some reports framed it as anger over the mall staying open during the bandh. Police registered an FIR against unidentified individuals.

There are also reports of disruptions and protests outside Churches from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, threats to vendors selling Christmas items, and interruptions of prayer events in Madhya Pradesh.

In Odisha, roadside vendors selling Santa caps were reportedly harassed for selling what were termed “Christian items” in a “Hindu” country.

In Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area, women wearing Santa caps were allegedly harassed by men linked to a Hindu vigilante group, accused of attempting religious conversion.

Christian bodies and Human Rights organizations, including the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI), expressed serious concerns and urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure strict enforcement of the law and order, and protection of Christians in India.

In a statement issued for media, the CBCI said it is "particularly shocked" by a video from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, where a woman with visual impairment attending a Christmas programme was publicly abused and physically harassed by BJP City Vice President Anju Bhargava.

"These targeted incidents, especially against peaceful carol singers and congregations gathered in churches to pray, gravely undermine India’s constitutional guarantees of freedom of religion and the right to live and worship without fear," it said.

The CBSI also demanded the immediate dismissal of Anju Bhargava from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the light of such egregious and dehumanising conduct.



Violence and intimidation of Christians coinciding with Christmas 2025 are being reported amidst broader reports of over 700 anti-Christian incidents in the current year, as per monitoring groups like United Christian Forum.

[With inputs from PTI.]



Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic