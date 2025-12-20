Jamiat hails passing of Karnataka Hate Speech Bill

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulema i Hind, one of the largest representative bodies of Indian Muslims, has hailed the passing of Karnataka Hate Speech Bill.

President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, Maulana Mahmood Madani said that the Jamiat has consistently and for a long time, been demanding the enactment of an effective and comprehensive law to curb hate and hate-driven violence.

He said that the Supreme Court of India has repeatedly observed that a “climate of hate prevails in the country,” which poses a serious threat to social harmony, fraternity, and the democratic fabric of the nation.

“Against this backdrop, the initiative taken by the Karnataka government is a positive and significant step towards promoting social cohesion and upholding the constitutional values enshrined in the Constitution of India”, Maulana Mahmood Madani said.

The Jamiat Ulama I Hind statement came a day after Karnataka Assembly passed the Hate Speech Bill after it was cleared by the Cabinet on December 04, 2025.

On the expected lines, the BJP opposed the Bill against Hate Speech, first of its kind in India, and the party leaders urged the Governor not to sign.

The bail however is hailed as a timely decision by the Congress Government in Karnataka.

At the same time, Maulana Madani called for the fair implementation of the law.

“The success of any law against hate and violence does not depend merely on its enactment, but rather on its fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory implementation”, he said.

He underlined the need for a careful and comprehensive study of the law, and for removing any ambiguities in its definitions, so that no future government is able to misuse it as a tool against minorities or other vulnerable sections of society.

