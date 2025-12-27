'Heroic': Makkah Haram Security Guard hailed for saving pilgrim's life

Makkah al Mukarramah: The Grand Mosque Security Guard, Rayan bin Saeed bin Yahya Al-Ahmad, is receiving unprecedented praise for his heroic to save a pilgrim who jumped from the first floor of the Makkah Haram in an attempt to end his life.

In a video which is now viral, Rayan bin Saeed bin Yahya Al-Ahmad is seen catching a pilgrim who jumped from the first floor in an attempt to commit suicide.

Al-Ahmad sustained multiple injuries while trying to break the man’s fall and prevent him hitting the ground. Medical teams quickly reached the site and after preliminary check-ups rushed both men to hospital for treatment.

In a statement shared on X, the Emirate of the Makkah Region said the Special Force for the Security of the Grand Mosque reacted immediately after the man attempted to leap from the upper floors. It added that the injured officer suffered fractures and that all necessary legal steps were completed in accordance with applicable regulations.

“Far more than routine duty”

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz called Rayan bin Saeed bin Yahya Al-Ahmad on phone to inquire about his recovery after he suffered injuries in the line of duty at the Grand Mosque.

Prince Faisal commended Al-Ahmad’s bravery, commitment, and heightened awareness during the incident, qualities that demonstrate his dedication to his security mission. He told the officer that his response exemplifies the high principles security forces uphold while serving the religion and the country.

The minister characterized the intervention as “far more than routine duty” — describing it as a selfless humanitarian act embodying supreme sacrifice and reflecting the exceptional preparedness and professional capability required to manage critical situations at Islam’s holiest site.

The minister highlighted the unwavering support and care security personnel receive from the Saudi leadership in appreciation of their contributions and sacrifices in safeguarding the Grand Mosque and the pilgrims.

"This backing provides essential encouragement for maintaining distinguished performance in security operations", Prince Faisal said.

As social media filled with the heroic story, Saeed Al-Qahtani, a social media user, praised the life-saving attempt saying: “Is it a military vigilance or a human spirit inhabiting that uniform?

"Between one heartbeat and the next, and in the heart of reassurance, the security man rescues a desperate soul; transforming the disaster into a heroic rescue story and a smart reading of the features of breakdown before it’s too late. You are not a guardian of a place, you are a guardian of lives", Al Qahtani wrote.

Meanwhile, The President of the General Presidency of The Two Holy Mosques, Abdur Rahman As Sudais, later spoke about the incident, calling on pilgrims to honour the sanctity of the holy mosque, follow its rules and focus on worship.

He stressed that protecting life is the core of Islamic teachings, referencing the Quranic verse, "And do not throw yourselves into destruction with your own hands."

