Mbappe compared with Ronaldo after Golden Boot triumph. His response

Kylian Mbappe is being compared with Al-Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo after he won his first Golden Boot Friday October 31, 2025 in recognition of his outstanding performances during the 2024–25 season, his first with Real Madrid

Sunday November 2, 2025 1:17 AM , Zohair M Safwan faizee

Kylian Mbappe is being compared with Al-Nassr Captain Cristiano Ronaldo after he won his first Golden Boot Friday October 31, 2025 in recognition of his outstanding performances during the 2024–25 season, his first with Real Madrid.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the top goal scorer across Europe’s major leagues.

Only two Real Madrid players had previously won the Golden Boot since its introduction in 1968. They were Hugo Sanchez (1990) and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese Star Footballer won the Golden Shoe three times during his spell with the Spanish side (2011, 2014, and 2015).

Following the award, the French forward Mbappe addressed the ongoing comparisons between himself and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo lovingly called by fans as CR7.

"Cristiano is Number 1"

In an interview with Marca, Kylian was asked if he aimed to surpass the milestones set by the Portuguese legend who is currently the highest goal scorer in international football.

“I don’t know how to answer that question. Everyone knows Cristiano is the reference point in Madrid, the number one,” said the former Paris Saint-Germain.

“I’ve been here for a year and a half, and he was here for nine years. I can’t compare myself to what he did; my path is different,” Mbappe added, showing deep respect for Ronaldo’s legacy at Real Madrid.

“I want to follow my own path. Being mentioned alongside Cristiano is already an honor, but I just want to make my own way, help the team, and win as many titles as possible”, he added.

Mbappe joined Real Madrid from PSG in the summer of 2024, exactly 15 years after Cristiano Ronaldo made the same move from Manchester United. The French forward enjoyed a brilliant first season with Los Blancos, earning the Golden Boot for his performance in La Liga.

At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, France reached the final again, Mbappé won the Golden Boot and Silver Ball, and set the record for the most goals scored in World Cup final matches by scoring a hat-trick .

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic