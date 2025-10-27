Cristiano Ronaldo 950: A Goal by Goal Timeline

Al Nassr Captain and Portuguese Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, Saturday October 25, 2025 became the only player in International Football to score 950 career goals

Monday October 27, 2025 1:38 AM , Zohair M Safwan Faizee

Buraidah (Saudi Arabia): Al Nassr Captain and Portuguese Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, Saturday October 25, 2025 became the only player in International Football to score 950 career goals.

Ronaldo, whom football fans lovingly call CR7, scored his 950th career goal in Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League (SPL) match played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah.

Al Nassr received early lead when Joao Felix sent the ball past the goalkeeper in 25th minute of the match.

As Al Hazem players struggled to score an equalizer, Ronaldo hit the ball into the net in the 88th minute and at the fag-end of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 950th career goal was 6th for Al Nassr this season and 106th for the top Saudi Pro League (SPL) football club he joined in 2022 .

Cristiano Ronaldo 950 Career Goals: Age-wise

Ronaldo, who will turn 41 coming February, had scored the first goal of his career on August 14, 2002 at the age of 17 playing against Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League qualifying round at José Alvalade Stadium. Playing against Moreirense around two months later, Ronaldo scored two goals to register a 3-0 victory for his team on October 07, 2002.

There was no looking back and the Portaguese football legend is now the highest goal scorer in international football. A glance at Ronaldo’s last ten years' record:

58 goals at the age of 30

54 goals at the age of 31

53 goals at the age of 32

49 goals at the age of 33

45 goals at the age of 34

40 goals at the age of 35

41 goals at the age of 36

17 goals at the age of 37

53 goals at the age of 38

50 goals at the age of 39

27 goals at the age of 40 (Running)

Ronaldo 950 Goals: Club-wise Record

Real Madrid (Spanish football club) = 450 goals

Manchester United (English football club) = 145 goals

Portugal (National Team) = 143 goals

Al Nassr (Saudi FC) = 106 goals

Juventus (Italian club) = 101 goals

Sporting (Portuguese club) = 05 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo 950 Goals Breakup

Ronaldo scored first goal at the age of 17 in 2002

Ronaldo's 10th Career goal was scored on May 15, 2004

Ronaldo is the fastest to score 50 goals in Serie A (61 appearances) - among the players who made their debut since 1994/95.

Ronaldo reached 50 PL goals in 172 games with Manchester United, his first 50 La Liga goals came in just 51 games with Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th career goal playing in 105 matches. This was on January 27, 2008 playing for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo reached the milestone of 150 career goals on September 20, 2009

Ronaldo reached the milestone of 200 career goals on December 04, 2010

Ronaldo scored 250th career goals on October 22, 2011

Ronaldo scored 300th career goals on May 05, 2012

Ronaldo scored 350th career goals on March 16, 2013

Ronaldo hit 400th career goals on January 01, 2014

Ronaldo scored 500th career goals on September 20, 2015

Ronaldo scored 550th career goals on September 14, 2016

Ronaldo scored his 600th career goals on June 30, 2017

Ronaldo scored 650th career goals on April 08, 2018

Ronaldo scored his careers 700th goals on October 14, 2019

Ronaldo scored 750th career goals on December 02, 2020

Ronaldo scored 800th career goals on December 12, 2021

Ronaldo scored 850th career goals on September 02, 2023

Ronaldo scored 900th career goals on September 05, 2024

Ronaldo scored 950th career goals on October 25, 2025

Video: Ronaldo Career Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo Records at a Glance

Ronaldo is the only player in the world to score more than 100 goals for four different clubs

Cristiano Ronaldo is the top goal scorer in the international football

CR7 is the h ighest goal scorer in FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches

in FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches Ronaldo is the only professional footballer with a net worth which is more than $1 billion

which is more than $1 billion Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player to score 50 goals in the English top flight, Spanish top flight and the Italian top flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo is just the third Juventus player to score at least 30 goals in a single Serie A campaign --- after Felice Borel (31 in 1933/34) and John Hansen (30 in 1951/52), according to ESPN Sports.



Cristiano Ronaldo 950 Goals Match-wise

1,293 matches

950 goals

259 Assists

854 wins

240 draws

199 losses

Top Goal Scorers in International Football

Cristiano Ronaldo – 950 goals

Lionel Messi – 891 goals

Pele – 762 goals

Romario – 756 goals

Ferenc Puskas – 725 goals

At 38 years and 122 days old, Messi surpassed Ronaldo as the youngest to reach 890 career goals, with the Portuguese forward reaching the milestone at 39 years and 89 days of age, according to Sport Star.

Ronaldo now eyes 1,000th Career Goals - a milestone no footballer has crossed so far. And, this record is not far away as the Al-Nassr Captain has ruled out his retirement plan , and has renewed his contract with Saudi Pro League giant till June 2027. Besides playing for Saudi FC Al Nassr, Ronaldo is also leading Portugal national football team which is all set to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo as its captain.

Meanwhile, with the 2-0 win over Al Hazem Saturday, Al Nassr further consolidated its top position in Roshn Saudi League Season with 18 points.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic