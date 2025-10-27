ummid logo
Cristiano Ronaldo 950: A Goal by Goal Timeline

Al Nassr Captain and Portuguese Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, Saturday October 25, 2025 became the only player in International Football to score 950 career goals

Monday October 27, 2025 1:38 AM, Zohair M Safwan Faizee

Buraidah (Saudi Arabia): Al Nassr Captain and Portuguese Legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, Saturday October 25, 2025 became the only player in International Football to score 950 career goals.

Ronaldo, whom football fans lovingly call CR7, scored his 950th career goal in Al Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League (SPL) match played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Buraidah.

Al Nassr received early lead when Joao Felix sent the ball past the goalkeeper in 25th minute of the match.

As Al Hazem players struggled to score an equalizer, Ronaldo hit the ball into the net in the 88th minute and at the fag-end of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 950th career goal was 6th for Al Nassr this season and 106th for the top Saudi Pro League (SPL) football club he joined in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo 950 Career Goals: Age-wise

Ronaldo, who will turn 41 coming February, had scored the first goal of his career on August 14, 2002 at the age of 17 playing against Inter Milan in UEFA Champions League qualifying round at José Alvalade Stadium. Playing against Moreirense around two months later, Ronaldo scored two goals to register a 3-0 victory for his team on October 07, 2002.

There was no looking back and the Portaguese football legend is now the highest goal scorer in international football. A glance at Ronaldo’s last ten years' record:

Ronaldo 950 Goals: Club-wise Record

Cristiano Ronaldo 950 Goals Breakup

Video: Ronaldo Career Goals

Cristiano Ronaldo Records at a Glance

Cristiano Ronaldo 950 Goals Match-wise

Top Goal Scorers in International Football

At 38 years and 122 days old, Messi surpassed Ronaldo as the youngest to reach 890 career goals, with the Portuguese forward reaching the milestone at 39 years and 89 days of age, according to Sport Star.

Ronaldo now eyes 1,000th Career Goals - a milestone no footballer has crossed so far. And, this record is not far away as the Al-Nassr Captain has ruled out his retirement plan, and has renewed his contract with Saudi Pro League giant till June 2027. Besides playing for Saudi FC Al Nassr, Ronaldo is also leading Portugal national football team which is all set to play the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo as its captain.

Meanwhile, with the 2-0 win over Al Hazem Saturday, Al Nassr further consolidated its top position in Roshn Saudi League Season with 18 points.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

