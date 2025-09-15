Cristiano Ronaldo conferred 2024-25 Golden Boot

Monday September 15, 2025 12:41 PM , Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee

[From one Icon to Another: Saudi Football Legend Majed Abdullah hands Cristiano Ronaldo the Golden Boot Award for 24/25.]

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al Nassr Captain admired by fans as CR7, has been conferred with the 2024-25 Golden Boot Award Sunday September 14, 2025.

Saudi football veteran Majed Abdullah handed over the 2024-25 Golden Boot Award to Ronaldo for his performance in the last season.

The award was given to Al-Nassr captain Sunday night before the team’s match with Al Kholood at Al Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

The 40-year-old topped the scoring charts last season with 25 goals in 30 league appearances. It marked Ronaldo’s second SPL Golden Boot.

Ronaldo’s first Golden Boot came in 2023-24—his first full season in Saudi Arabia—when he scored a remarkable 35 goals in 31 matches, finishing well ahead of Al Hilal’s Aleksandar Mitrović, who had 28 goals in 28 games.

Ronald Eyes 3rd Straight Golden Boot

Top Goal Scorer in International Football already, Cristiano Ronaldo is now eyeing the third straight Golden Boot Award as Al Nassr, defends the Saudi Pro League (SPL) title.

The Portuguese football superstar has already scored 74 goals in 77 RSL (Roshn Saudi League) appearances since arriving in Riyadh in December 2022 .

Cristiano Ronaldo had won 4 European Golden Boot (also known as the European Golden Shoe), becoming the second-most decorated player in the award's history, behind Lionel Messi with six wins before joining Al Nassr as Skipper.

Saudi Elite Club of Top Goal Scorer

In the Saudi Pro League era, only Nasser Al Shamrani, Omar Al Somah and Abderrazak Hamdallah have managed to claim a trio of seasonal top-scorer prizes. Now, Ronaldo is aiming to join them, according to Saudi Pro League.

Al Shamrani remains the only player to claim it four times, while Al Somah is the only one to achieve the feat in three straight seasons, according to Saudi Gazette.

Omar Al Somah is top goalscorer this season at 154 followed by Abderrazak Hamdallah 150 and Nasser Al Shamrani 126, according to Roshn Saudi League.

Al Nassr’s squad has been reshaped around Ronaldo, with the arrivals of João Félix, Kingsley Coman, and Iñigo Martínez adding both firepower and defensive balance.

Al Nassr wil head to Europe to prepare for the 2025-26 campaign, to play against Austria, Portugal and Spain before jetting to Hong Kong for last week’s Saudi Super Cup.

Ronaldo's Another Record in Waiting

Portugal footballer Ronaldo is just one goal away from becoming all time top scorer in World Cup Qualifiers.

Playing against Armenia for Portugal national football team in the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup Qualifier match on September 06, 2025, Ronaldo retained his position as the top goal scorer in Men’s International Football by hitting into the nets twice.

With a total of 140 goals in 222 appearances, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the highest goal scorer in men’s international football. Of the 140 goals, 119 are without penalties and 118 goals are without friendlies.

Ronaldo, famous as CR7, is now the joint all time top goal scorer in World Cup Qualifiers with Guatemalan former professional footballer Carlos Ruiz. Lionel Messi of Argentina is on the third position with 36 goals.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr defeated Al Kholood 2-0 Sunday night and topped the chart with 6 points. Ronaldo, celebrated and honoured before the match, could not hot any goal playing against Al Kholood, but his team mates - Sadio Mane and Inigo Martinez, did the job for Al Nassr in the its opening home match of the new Roshn Saudi League (RSL) season Sunday.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

