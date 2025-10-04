JEE Main 2026 Registration: NTA Issues Guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued guidelines for online application and registration of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2

Saturday October 4, 2025 11:03 PM , ummid.com News Network

JEE Main 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued guidelines for online application and registration of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2.

JEE Main 2026 Registration Guidelines

In a notification released on its website, the NTA said candidates appearing for JEE Main 2026 – Session 1 and Session 2 both, should have updated AADHAAR Card.

“Aadhaar Card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10th certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name”, the NTA said.

About the candidates with disabilities, the NTA said their UDID Card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.

The NTA also issued the JEE Main Application Guideline for candidates under reserved categories.

“The category certificate (EWS/SC/ST/OBC-NCL) should be updated and valid”, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2026 Schedule

Candidates should note that like previous years, the JEE Main 2026 will also be held in two sessions. A candidate can appear in either one of the joint entrance exam for engineering or both.

The NTA has not released the schedule and dates of JEE Main 2026 Session 1 and Session 2. It just said it will conduct the JEE Main Session 1 in January 2026 and Session 2 in April 2026.

“The National Testing Agency will be conducting the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2026 in two sessions, Session-I in January 2026 and Session-2 in April 2026”, the NTA said.

JEE Main 2026 Registration

The candidates, who are currently in HSC or Class 12 and are also preparing for JEE Main 2026 exam, should note that the NTA has not yet confirmed the date and time to start registration.

In the notification released on its website, the NTA said online registration for Session 1 will start in the ongoing month October.

“The online application form for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2026 Session 1 will be available in the NTA website “jeemain.nta.nic.in” in the month of October 2025”, the NTA said.

The registration for JEE Main Session 1 held in 2024 was started on October 28, 2025, and the entrance test was conducted from January 22 to 31, 2024.

Candidates should also note that the JEE Main entrance exam is held in online mode, and the NTA website has Mock Test and Practice Papers of JEE Main that students can try to become familiar with the JEE Main Exam Pattern.

