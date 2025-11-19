Assam HSLC (10th), HS (12th) 2026 Exam Dates Confirmed

Guwahati: The Assam board Class 10th HSLC/AHM 2026 exam will begin on February 11, 2026 whereas Higher Secondary (HS) or 12th board exam in the state will commence on February 11, 2026, the State Chief Minister confirmed Wednesday.

"Important Examination Update

"1. The HSLC (Matriculation) Examination 2026 will commence from 10 February 2026.

"2. The Higher Secondary Final Examination 2026 will begin from 11 February 2026", Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote in a post on X.

Assam Board Exams 2026 Time Table

Students should note that CM Sarma has confirmed the start date of the Assam board 2026 Matric and Higher Secondary exams to be held in 2026.

The full time table however has not yet been released.

The time table and date sheet of the 10th and 12th board exams to be held in Assam will be released by the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) in due course.

Assam 10th, 12th Exams 2025

The SEBA Assam had conducted the Class 10th board exams in 2025 from February 15 to March 3, 2025. The result of the Class 10th exam last year was declared on April 11.

The board had registered the overall pass percentage of 63.98% in HSLC exam last year .

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had conducted the 12th HS exams last year from February 13 to March 17, 2025. The result was announced on April 30, 2025.

The overall pass percentage of the Assam HS 12th exam last year was 79.26%.

The Science stream pass percentage was the highest at 84.88% and the Vocational stream pass rate was the lowest at 68.55%. On the other hand, pass percent of Arts stream last year was 81.03% and that of Commerce was 82.18%.

