Assam HSLC 2025 Toppers: Amishi Saikia bags 1st rank, Saptarswa Bordoloi 2nd

Friday April 11, 2025 11:45 AM , ummid.com News Network

SEBA HSLC/AHM 2025 Result: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) has declared the result of HSLC/AHM Class 10th Examination 2025 on its official website sebaonline.org today i.e. Friday April 11, 2025 along with the list of toppers.

The overall pass percentage in SEBA Assam 2025 HSLC Class 10 Exam has been 63.98% - a drop from previous year when the pass percentage was 75.70%.

List of SEBA HSLC Toppers 2025

Amishi Saikia of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School, Jorhat, secured the top position with 591 marks (98.50%).

Saptarswa Bordoloi from Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup (M), claimed the second spot with 590 marks (98.33%).

Anirban Borgohain, also from Pragya Academy, stood third with 589 marks (98.17%).

Assam Class 10 District-Wise Results 2025

Sivasagar district led the chart with the highest pass percentage of 85.55%, followed by Dibrugarh at 81.10% and Dhemaji at 80.64%.

On the other hand, Sribhumi recorded the lowest performance at 47.96%, highlighting regional disparities.

A total of 4,29,449 students had registered for the exam. Out of them, 4,22,737 appeared while 6,712 skipped.

ASSEB reported that 22 results have been withheld and 101 candidates were expelled. The overall pass percentage stands at 63.98%, the Assam board said.

Gender-wise, a total of 1,87,752 boys and 2,34,985 girls appeared in the Assam Class 10 board exam 2025. Boys registered a higher pass percentage of 67.59% compared to their female counterparts, who recorded a passpercentage of 61.09%.

How to Check SEBA 10th HSLC/AHM Result 2025

Go to result page: resultsassam.nic.in.

Click on High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLC & AHM) Results, 2025.

Enter your Roll No and Click on Get Results button.

The HSLC examinations in Assam for the academic year 2024-25 were conducted from February 15 and March 3, 2025.

The board had Thursday confirmed that the Class 10 HSLC result 2025 will be announced on Friday April 11, 2025 at 10:30 AM.

