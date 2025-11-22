RRB CEN 06/2024 Result: List of Candidates Shortlisted for CBT 2 Released

The Ministry of Railways has released the result of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC Under-Graduate) CEN 06/2024, also known as RRB NTPC UG CBT 1, along with the list of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB NTPC CEN 06/2024 Result: The Ministry of Railways has released the result of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC Under-Graduate) CEN 06/2024, also known as RRB NTPC UG CBT 1, along with the list of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) had conducted the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of NTPC against CEN No. 06/2024 from August 07 to September 09, 2025.

The Railway board released the result and scorecard in PDF along with the list of candidates selected for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on Friday November 22, 2025.

After declaration, the RRB NTPC CBT 1 UG results are available for download on the RRB regional websites.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) also released on the RRB reginal websites the cut off of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 of CEN 06/2024 NTPC Under Graduate).

Steps, Link to Check RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Result

Step 1: Go to the official website of your RRB region eg " rrbahmedabad.gov.in "

Go to the official website of your RRB region eg " " Step 2: Click on the link live RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

Click on the link live RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Step 3: Open the PDF of the CBT 1 result seen on the screen

Open the PDF of the CBT 1 result seen on the screen Step 4: Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to check your status.

Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number to check your status. Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference

RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Result At A Glance

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) had conducted the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of NTPC against CEN No. 06/2024 to fill a total of 3,445 vacant posts, as per the notification.

vacant posts, as per the notification. Around 63,26,818 candidates from different parts of India had appeared in the exam held in online mode.

candidates from different parts of India had appeared in the exam held in online mode. Of them only 51,979 candidates have qualified for the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), as per the official statement.

candidates have qualified for the Second Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), as per the official statement. The candidates have been shortlisted as per the Merit in 1st Stage CBT duly considering their order of preference for various posts.

Some candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed on the RRB websites have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in the 2nd Stage CBT.

Candidates can view their individual scores and their qualifying status for 2nd Stage CBT by logging in through the link provided on the official website of RRBs by entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth. On login, candidates can also see their question paper in which he/she has appeared along with the correct answer marked among the four options.

List of RRB Regional Board websites

The list of RRB regional websites where Applicatio Status can be checked are:

RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).



RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Date

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not confirmed the date and schedule of the the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC Under-Graduate) CEN 06/2024 2nd Stage CBT exam.

The board however said it will release the exam schedule soon.

"The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under-Graduate) against CEN No. 06/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held soon", the board said.

"The date of 2nd Stage CBT will be notified in due course", the board added.

The Railway Board further said that the subsequent shortlisting for Document Verification will be based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBTST (as applicable).

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic