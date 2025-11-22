RRB CEN 06/2024 Result: List of Candidates Shortlisted for CBT 2 Released

RRB NTPC CEN 06/2024 Result: The Ministry of Railways has released the result of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC Under-Graduate) CEN 06/2024, also known as RRB NTPC UG CBT 1, along with the list of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 on its official website rrbcdg.gov.in.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) had conducted the 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for the posts of NTPC against CEN No. 06/2024 from August 07 to September 09, 2025.
The Railway board released the result and scorecard in PDF along with the list of candidates selected for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) on Friday November 22, 2025.
After declaration, the RRB NTPC CBT 1 UG results are available for download on the RRB regional websites.
The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRB) also released on the RRB reginal websites the cut off of candidates shortlisted for CBT 2 of CEN 06/2024 NTPC Under Graduate).
The list of RRB regional websites where Applicatio Status can be checked are:
RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has not confirmed the date and schedule of the the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC Under-Graduate) CEN 06/2024 2nd Stage CBT exam.
The board however said it will release the exam schedule soon.
"The 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) for various posts of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under-Graduate) against CEN No. 06/2024 for the provisionally shortlisted candidates will be held soon", the board said.
"The date of 2nd Stage CBT will be notified in due course", the board added.
The Railway Board further said that the subsequent shortlisting for Document Verification will be based on the performance of candidates in 2nd Stage CBT and based on the performance of candidates in both 2nd Stage CBT and CBTST (as applicable).
