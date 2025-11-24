Chhattisgarh CGBSE 10th, 12th 2026 Board Exam Time Table released

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the time table (date sheet) of Class 10 and Class 12 2026 board exams on its official website cgbse.nic.in

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the time table (date sheet) of Class 10 and Class 12 2026 board exams on its official website cgbse.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the board exam time table for regular and vocational both.

The CGBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Time Table 2026 are available on the board's official website.

CGBSE 10th Time Table 2026

According to the CGBSE Board Exam Time Table 2026, the Class 10 HSC 2026 will begin on February 21 with First Language Hindi as the first paper. The exam will continue till March 13 with Sangeet, Drawing and Paintings as the last paper.

The CGBSE Class 10 English (Second Language) paper will be held on February 24, Social Science on February 26, Science paper on February 28, Mathematics on March 06, and Urdu/Hindi/Marathi (Third Language) paper will be held on March 09, 2026.

The 10th exams for Information Technology (IT), Automobile Service Technician, Media and Entertainment, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BSFI), Electronics and Hardware, Plumbing, Construction and other subjects will be held on March 11, 2026, according to the CGBSE 10th time table 2026 released today.

CGBSE 12th Time Table 2026

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) released today the 12th HSSC time table 2026 for Science, Art and Commerce streams.

According to the time table, the Class 12 CGBSE 2028 board exam will begin on February 20, 2026 with Physics/Geography as the first paper. The 12th board exams in Chhattisgarh will end on March 18, 2026 with Psychology as the last paper.

The all important Mathematics paper will be held on March 02, English language paper will be conducted on March 10, and Hindi language paper will be held on March 14, 2026.

CGBSE 10th, 12th Results 2025

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) Raipur conducted its High School Certificate (HSC - Class 10) Exams 2025 from March 03-24, 2025 and the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC - Class 12) Examinations 2025 from March 01-28, 2025.

The results of 12th and 10th exams were announced on May 07, 2025.

The overall pass percentage of 10th exams in 2025 was 76.53%. On the other hand, the CGBSE 12th pass percentage for the 2025 exams was 81.87%.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic